Contract Manufacturing (CMO) in the Asian Biologics Industry: 2020 Directory Covering 50+ Biologics CMOs with 100+ Production Lines
May 21, 2020, 12:30 ET
Ten years ago, it was hard for Chinese biopharmaceutical service companies to meet the requirements of a Western client. Today, there is a proliferation of companies such as WuXi Biologics, MabPlex, JHL Biotech and more. Furthermore, recently in Asia:
- Eirgenix received approval from Japan's PMDA, opportuning it to sell to the Japanese market.
- Korea's Celltrion has budgeted $514 million over five years to build China's biggest biologics facility at a capacity of 120,000 litres, manufacturing Celltrion's own biologics and performing contract work for Chinese biotechs.
- New mammalian production lines established by AGC biologics to produce monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and fusion proteins
Contract biomanufacturing in Asia is poised for growth. If you're keen on understanding the Asian CMO landscape, check out this latest release - a 150-page directory, Asia-Pacific Biologic CMO Directory, gives you a comprehensive analysis of the CMOs in Asia.
The report provides detailed research and analysis of the Manufacturing Capacity, Facility Design, Product Lines, Regulatory Certifications, Team-Distribution, Financial Performance, Technologies Housed, and Facility Expansion Plans of 50+ CMOs in the Asian region from countries such as China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, India, Singapore and more.
Access in-depth research and analysis of Contract Manufacturing (CMOs) providers for the Biologics industry in Asia. The 150 page report covers key biologics Contract Manufacturing companies from Asian markets such as China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India are covered, featuring extensive information: years of operation, types of bioreactors used, manufacturing capacity, types of products, financial performance, current clients, and future expansion plans.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1
- Preface
- Report Scope & Data Coverage
- Research Methodology
Section 2: Company-Wise Data & Analysis
- Company Overview
- Manufacturing Sites
- Facility Design
- Plant Capacity
- Batch Size
- GMP Certification
- Products Manufactured
- Manufacturing Services
- Projects
- Partnerships & Collaborations
- Capacity Planning & Future Expansion
- Interview
- Industry News & Updates
- Swot Analysis
- References
Section 3: Region-Wise Data & Analysis of CMO's
- Products manufactured: vaccines - cell therapy - recombinant proteins & mabs - others
- Technologies housed & manufacturing services
- Production lines
- GMP certification
- Facility size, design and capacity planning
- Team size & distribution
- PESTEL analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amaran Biotechnology
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Cmab Biopharma
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Cp Goujian Pharma
- Eirgenix
- Innovent Biologics
- Jade Biomedical
- Jhl Biotech
- Joinn Biologics
- Lonza China
- Mycenax Biotech
- Obio Technology
- Orient Pharma
- Sinobioway
- Taron Solutions
- United Biopharma
- Wuxi Apptec
- Clonz Biotech
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Kemwell Biopharma
- Stelis Biosource
- Syngene
- Zumotor Biologics
- Mesoblast
- Pfizer Centreone
- Luina Bio
- Biocon
- Esco Aster
- Inno Biologics
- Lonza Ag Singapore
- Cellworx
- Anterogen
- Binex
- Celltrion
- Eubiologics
- Kolon Life Sciences
- Masthercell
- Samsung Biologics
- SK Corp
- Agc Biologics
- Ajinomoto Bio- Pharma
- Bushu Pharmaceuticals
- Hitachi Chemical
- Id Pharma
- Medinet
- Pharmabio
- Takara Bio
- Toyobo
