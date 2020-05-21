Contract Manufacturing (CMO) in the Asian Biologics Industry: 2020 Directory Covering 50+ Biologics CMOs with 100+ Production Lines

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Biologics CMO Directory" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ten years ago, it was hard for Chinese biopharmaceutical service companies to meet the requirements of a Western client. Today, there is a proliferation of companies such as WuXi Biologics, MabPlex, JHL Biotech and more. Furthermore, recently in Asia:

Eirgenix received approval from Japan's PMDA, opportuning it to sell to the Japanese market.

PMDA, opportuning it to sell to the Japanese market. Korea's Celltrion has budgeted $514 million over five years to build China's biggest biologics facility at a capacity of 120,000 litres, manufacturing Celltrion's own biologics and performing contract work for Chinese biotechs.

over five years to build China's biggest biologics facility at a capacity of 120,000 litres, manufacturing Celltrion's own biologics and performing contract work for Chinese biotechs. New mammalian production lines established by AGC biologics to produce monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and fusion proteins

Contract biomanufacturing in Asia is poised for growth. If you're keen on understanding the Asian CMO landscape, check out this latest release - a 150-page directory, Asia-Pacific Biologic CMO Directory, gives you a comprehensive analysis of the CMOs in Asia.



The report provides detailed research and analysis of the Manufacturing Capacity, Facility Design, Product Lines, Regulatory Certifications, Team-Distribution, Financial Performance, Technologies Housed, and Facility Expansion Plans of 50+ CMOs in the Asian region from countries such as China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, India, Singapore and more.



Access in-depth research and analysis of Contract Manufacturing (CMOs) providers for the Biologics industry in Asia. The 150 page report covers key biologics Contract Manufacturing companies from Asian markets such as China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India are covered, featuring extensive information: years of operation, types of bioreactors used, manufacturing capacity, types of products, financial performance, current clients, and future expansion plans.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1

Preface

Report Scope & Data Coverage

Research Methodology

Section 2: Company-Wise Data & Analysis

Company Overview

Manufacturing Sites

Facility Design

Plant Capacity

Batch Size

GMP Certification

Products Manufactured

Manufacturing Services

Projects

Partnerships & Collaborations

Capacity Planning & Future Expansion

Interview

Industry News & Updates

Swot Analysis

References

Section 3: Region-Wise Data & Analysis of CMO's



Products manufactured: vaccines - cell therapy - recombinant proteins & mabs - others

Technologies housed & manufacturing services

Production lines

GMP certification

Facility size, design and capacity planning

Team size & distribution

PESTEL analysis

Companies Mentioned



Amaran Biotechnology

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cmab Biopharma

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cp Goujian Pharma

Eirgenix

Innovent Biologics

Jade Biomedical

Jhl Biotech

Joinn Biologics

Lonza China

Mycenax Biotech

Obio Technology

Orient Pharma

Sinobioway

Taron Solutions

United Biopharma

Wuxi Apptec

Clonz Biotech

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Kemwell Biopharma

Stelis Biosource

Syngene

Zumotor Biologics

Mesoblast

Pfizer Centreone

Luina Bio

Biocon

Esco Aster

Inno Biologics

Lonza Ag Singapore

Cellworx

Anterogen

Binex

Celltrion

Eubiologics

Kolon Life Sciences

Masthercell

Samsung Biologics

SK Corp

Agc Biologics

Ajinomoto Bio- Pharma

Bushu Pharmaceuticals

Hitachi Chemical

Id Pharma

Medinet

Pharmabio

Takara Bio

Toyobo

