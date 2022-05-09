Contract Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 17.29 billion | TCO Advantage by Contract Packaging to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The TCO advantage by contract packaging is driving the global contract packaging market growth. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies calculate TCO during the production process, as it is considered the main criterion for buying packaging machines. The costs of these machines may vary from hundreds to thousands of dollars with an expected lifespan of 15-20 years. The annual maintenance cost of high-quality machines is 4% of the total cost in an ideal situation, with due consideration to all preventive measures. This percentage may go up to 12%-16%, depending on the quality of the machine.

Market Challenge: The growing demand of in-house packaging, as manufacturers are sometimes comfortable with having control of the complete production cycle, is one of the key challenges to the growth of the global contract packaging industry growth. In addition, contract packaging can be time-consuming, as products are transported several times among manufacturers and packagers. There can also be unwillingness to share information with contract packagers, availability of in-house machinery and staff, and high switching costs in certain situations. Recently, events have been organized to promote the advantages of in-house packaging. Such aspects are becoming key challenges for the global contract packaging market.

Market Segmentation

The contract packaging market report is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, consumer goods, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By end-user, the food and beverage segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing disposable incomes, shrinking household size, expansion of the middle-class population, and the increasing demand for fresh and healthy convenience-oriented foods, along with benefits such as high barrier from microorganisms and peelable features.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the contract packaging market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aaron Thomas Co. Inc.



Accu Tec



AmeriPac Inc.



Bernard Laboratories Inc.



CCL Industries Inc.



Co Pak Packaging Corp.



Deufol SE



FedEx Corp.



gpa GLOBAL



Hanzo Logistics



Hollingsworth



Marsden Packaging Ltd.



Multi Pack Solutions LLC



PHARMA TECH INDUSTRIES



Reed Lane Inc.



Summit laboratories Inc.



Truvant Europe Sp. z o.o.



UDG Healthcare



Unicep Packaging LLC



Verst Logistics Inc.

Contract Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aaron Thomas Co. Inc., Accu Tec, AmeriPac Inc., Bernard Laboratories Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Co Pak Packaging Corp., Deufol SE, FedEx Corp., gpa GLOBAL, Hanzo Logistics, Hollingsworth, Marsden Packaging Ltd., Multi Pack Solutions LLC, PHARMA TECH INDUSTRIES, Reed Lane Inc., Summit laboratories Inc., Truvant Europe Sp. z o.o., UDG Healthcare, Unicep Packaging LLC, and Verst Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aaron Thomas Co. Inc.

Exhibit 101: Aaron Thomas Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Aaron Thomas Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Aaron Thomas Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CCL Industries Inc.

Exhibit 104: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Co Pak Packaging Corp.

Exhibit 108: Co Pak Packaging Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Co Pak Packaging Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Co Pak Packaging Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Deufol SE

Exhibit 111: Deufol SE - Overview



Exhibit 112: Deufol SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Deufol SE - Key news



Exhibit 114: Deufol SE - Key offerings

10.7 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 115: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Marsden Packaging Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Marsden Packaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Marsden Packaging Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Marsden Packaging Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Multi Pack Solutions LLC

Exhibit 122: Multi Pack Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Multi Pack Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Multi Pack Solutions LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Reed Lane Inc.

Exhibit 125: Reed Lane Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Reed Lane Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Reed Lane Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Truvant Europe Sp. z o.o.

Exhibit 128: Truvant Europe Sp. z o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Truvant Europe Sp. z o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Truvant Europe Sp. z o.o. - Key offerings

10.12 Unicep Packaging LLC

Exhibit 131: Unicep Packaging LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Unicep Packaging LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Unicep Packaging LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

