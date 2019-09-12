Contractors Should Be Brought in Early on Any Multifamily Renovation Project

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's important to start working with a multifamily construction client even before renovation construction begins, according to Ira Singer, Mosaic Construction principal, who was interviewed on Michael Blank's popular "Apartment Building Investing Podcast."

Mosaic Construction, Northbrook (IL), enhanced North Water Apartment's rooftop with grill stations for residents to use as they enjoy their spectacular view of the Chicago skyline. The quality of amenities at Evanston Place apartments is reflected by its high-end sports center. Mosaic Construction, Northbrook (IL), has completed multiple projects at the luxury rental property.

"Certainly, any client of ours that gets involved in a new asset wants to ensure that when they spend money it will make the asset perform better. So we partner with them at every step, including accompanying our clients to the physical site, or even bringing an architect with us so we can provide them with the architect's eye and training," said Singer.

Singer recommends contractors and clients agree on the scope of work and what they think the building needs, because it's the client's investment. Mosaic Construction acts almost like a building inspector, helping clients take a step closer to the company, since Mosaic Construction is a relationship-building firm. "We're giving them our time and expertise. We know they value it and so do we."

Singer added that investors are buying a building that may need major repairs for boilers, the roof or masonry work, especially if the units are old and tired. "We're there to add color and help them make decisions based on some pre-budgeting and our experience, so owners can make an informed decision about their investment," according to Singer.

Singer's commitment to his clients means putting together helpful information "based on our experience to show them things they may not otherwise see."

Singer said Mosaic Construction is experienced and adept at working in the multifamily industry, both in asset classes from market rate, to affordable, into senior housing, as well as working in student housing. Mosaic Construction has experience in interior and exterior renovations, including working on accessibility choices.

"Many times," said Singer, "when doing a multifamily project, the owner may not be our direct contact. Instead, the property manager is a more centric person on the job since they give us access into the unit, and alert the community when work is being done on the common areas. We also work very closely with the on-site engineer, building maintenance, janitorial, the people who have the most access around the building, because they possess a master key and they're always on site."

Singer added that another key contact person to ensure a successful renovation is an on-site project manager who is going to be seen regularly, is known by the community and who will direct the flow of construction. He also will manage the on-site communications between the trades, residents and the property manager; so he's really the central figure.

"We have been successful in developing long-standing relationships with owners of dozens, hundreds, or in some cases, thousands, of units. Some are individual owners that have separate LLCs under their belt, while some clients have institutional money with 500-unit, class A assets on Lake Michigan, in Chicago. The key to our success is letting Mosaic Construction, and my construction team and our trade partners do the work, so they can do what they do best," concluded Singer.

Mosaic Construction, a multi-state firm headquartered in Northbrook, IL, has renovated more than 750 units totaling more than 525,000 square feet, replaced over 475,000 square feet of residential and commercial roofs, as well as replaced more than 20,000 windows and doors and remodeled over 100,000 square feet of amenity spaces.

To hear the entire Michael Blank "Apartment Building Investing Podcast" interview with Ira Singer, please visit www.mosaicconstruction.net/. To reach Ira, please call 847.504.0177.

Media Contact:

Sigale Public Relations

David Brimm

221630@email4pr.com

(847) 549-8429

SOURCE Mosaic Construction

Related Links

https://mosaicconstruction.net

