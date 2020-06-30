Contractors Steel Welcomes Jim Gould as West Region Sales Manager

CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractors Steel, a division of UPG Enterprises LLC, announced the hiring of Jim Gould as their newly appointed West Region Sales Manager, effective immediately. In his new role, Gould is responsible for the business development of Contractors Steel's newest location in Phoenix, AZ, scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Jim joins Contractors Steel with more than 30 years of steel experience, holding key leadership roles at Nucor Yamato, Skyline Steel, and JD Fields. He is currently overseeing the hiring of operations and sales teams for the Arizona branch as well as managing the inventory levels for all steel products. In addition, Gould will be tasked with establishing the Contractors Steel name to the earth retention and piling industries, structural steel contractors and fabricators for the entire west coast and southwestern United States markets.

"As the population out west continues to grow, so does the need for structural steel and piling in non-residential construction applications," said Steve Letnich, COO of Contractors Steel. "I'm thrilled to have Jim on our team. His leadership and industry experience will drive the success of Contractors Steel expansion out west."

Gould holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Marketing from Western Illinois University. He will be based out of the Phoenix area.

About Contractors Steel Company, powered by UPG

Contractors Steel Company is a leading steel service center, servicing steel users throughout the Midwest and Canada from its four current locations, as well as its newest – Surprise AZ. Contractors Steel was acquired by UPG Enterprises LLC – then Union Partners I LLC – in May 2018. To learn more visit www.contractorssteel.com

About UPG Enterprises LLC

UPG Enterprises LLC is an operator of a diverse set of industrial companies focused on metals, manufacturing, distribution and logistics. With 25 locations throughout North America, its operations continue to grow with the intention of building a business based on culture, respect and growth. To learn more, visit www.upgllc.com.

