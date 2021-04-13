ContractPodAi and Consilio Partner in Re-Seller Deal

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ContractPodAi® , the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions (CLM), today announced a new partnership with Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services, to introduce Consilio's clients to its advanced end-to-end CLM solution. It allows corporate legal teams to work smarter, faster – and with far greater impact – during the contracting process. This partnership allows ContractPodAi to expand and strengthen its global market ability to even larger sized enterprises.

Consilio is partnering with ContractPodAi to bring its clients a robust and graphically intuitive contract management system that streamlines document automation processes. This agreement allows Consilio to provide greater strategic value to its existing and growing client base.

"We are pleased to partner with Consilio, an award-winning multinational legal technologies and services suite with a modern approach," said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi. "Together, we look forward to bringing added value to Consilio clients around the world in various sectors such as the financial industry, by introducing them to true end-to-end contract management capabilities."

ContractPodAi is one of the world's most robust CLM technologies, giving corporate legal counsels a platform for true end-to-end contract management. This includes a smart contract repository as the system of record, contract automation, document e-signatures, seamless workflows, third party contract review, negotiating and collaboration tools, and AI-based analytics.

"As a global leader, it made sense to partner with ContractPodAi," said Robin Snasdell, Managing Director at Consilio. "This partnership lets us strengthen our technology offerings for our clients."

Learn how ContractPodAi empowers legal teams around the world at ContractPodAi.com .

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)

ContractPodAi Cloud is the one legal platform that streamlines and simplifies all your in-house legal processes, from the simplest to the most complex. Well-established as the leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses the unrivaled AI power of IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform's robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle – any use-case, any document type, any scenario.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services. Through its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, contracts management, legal analytics, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. Consilio employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information, please visit us at www.consilio.com.





