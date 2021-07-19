Contracts signed at 2021 Qingdao Multinationals Summit to bring in US$11.85 billion in new investment

Wang Shujian, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and executive vice governor of Shandong Province, said in his speech that multinational companies have always been important participants, witnesses and beneficiaries of Shandong's opening up and development policies. The Province is making every effort to facilitate the establishment of a pilot zone for local economic and trade cooperation under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement as well as a demonstration zone for local economic and trade cooperation among China, Japan and the South Korea. In both cases, the province is making sure that the pilot free trade zone will be in full compliance with higher international economic and trade standards and rules. Shandong has been making it easier to conduct cross-border trade by overhauling customs clearance, tax rebate and foreign exchange processes, in tandem with the launch of a series of policies and measures such as fast-track examination, confirmation and enforcement of patent rights, in a move to do away with the bottlenecks that have hobbled the business growth in the province due to a list- and catalog-based policy system.