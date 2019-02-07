ContractWorks Boosts Functionality with Introduction of ContractWorks Approvals Feature

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ContractWorks, a user-friendly, secure, and affordable contract management software proudly announces the release ContractWorks Approvals, an entirely new way to manage the contract approval process.

With the launch of ContractWorks Approvals, ContractWorks demonstrates its continued commitment to customer-focused innovation.

By adding new approvals functionality to the ContractWorks platform, users can speed up the approvals process by keeping it all within the system. Even better, because the approvals feature can be accessed from the ContractWorks interface, documents can be created and signed in real time with virtually no lag between review and approval.

"We listened to our clients, and we know this feature is a hotly anticipated addition to the ContractWorks platform," said Will Reynolds, CEO at ContractWorks. "Adding this new functionality to ContractWorks will allow our customers to manage the approvals process swiftly, efficiently, and securely."

"With ContractWorks Approvals, getting your contracts approved, signed, and finalized is quick, simple, and streamlined."

ContractWorks continues to be a leader in fast, simple, and affordable contract management software. By offering a scalable and ever-evolving solution, ContractWorks provides agile and efficient contract management software that lets business get up and running quickly and easily.

If you'd like to learn more about the new ContractWorks approvals, contact us today.

About ContractWorks

ContractWorks, by SecureDocs, Inc., provides contract management software that focuses on usability and a simple user interface. ContractWorks offers a comprehensive feature set for companies that are keen to move away from managing contracts manually, tracking details on Excel, or struggling with an existing contract management process that's too complicated or too expensive. Located in Santa Barbara, California, and created by the engineers and team who helped develop well-known products like GoToMeeting, GoToMyPC, AppFolio, and Rightscale, SecureDocs, Inc. is dedicated to building software solutions that are highly secure, easily adopted, and affordable for any type or size of business. For more information about ContractWorks visit: http://www.contractworks.com.

