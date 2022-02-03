Contrast Media Injectors Market size worth $ 2.82 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Contrast Media Injectors Market" By Product (Consumables, Injector Systems, and Accessories), By Application (Radiology, Interventional Radiology, and Interventional Cardiology), By End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Imaging Centers). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market size was valued at USD 1.56 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.82 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Overview

The main factors attributing to the growth of the Contrast Media Injectors Market are increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and the technological advancements are helping the market growth along with the increasing number of regulatory approvals. Rising instances of cardiac diseases and cancer, development in the medical industry because of research and development, and modern lifestyle are important factors driving the market. Contrast Media Injectors are substances injected into a person's body during imaging procedures to ensure the patient's safety and procure a clear image. There is a significant increase in the instances of cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Modern lifestyle and eating habits are anticipated to aggravate ailments and it can rise to these diseases as well. It may act as a driver for the market.

Moreover, there is a tremendous increase in investments and grants to carry out research to bring innovations in the existing product. The present solutions available are very safe and more effective than solutions that were available a few years ago that were bound to develop further. The regulatory bodies have approved various new agents for injectors. These factors are anticipated to act as growth propellers of this market. However, the high cost of Contrast Media Injectors, associated costs, and lack of trained professionals is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Key Developments

February 2019 : Bayer ( Germany ) launched the Medrad Centargo CT injection system for the CT injection segment.

: Bayer ( ) launched the Medrad Centargo CT injection system for the CT injection segment. July 2018 : GUERBET a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for diagnostic and interventional medical imaging announced that it signed an exclusive joint development agreement to develop artificial intelligence (AI) software solution in collaboration with IBM Watson Health to support liver cancer diagnostics, utilizing CT and MRI imaging, and care.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Guerbet Group, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd., Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Apollo RT Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd., Ulrich GmbH & Co., and Medtron AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market On the basis of Product, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Product

Consumables



Injector Systems



Accessories

Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Application

Radiology



Interventional Radiology



Interventional Cardiology

Contrast Media Injectors Market, By End-User

Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Others

Contrast Media Injectors Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research