Contrast Security and PagerDuty Integration Delivers Application Security and Threat Intelligence Visibility and Monitoring Across Full Incident Management Lifecycles

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security, today announced the release of its PagerDuty integration with Contrast Protect, and its inclusion in PagerDuty's Integration Partner Program. Contrast Security, the pioneer in enabling "self-protecting" software by embedding vulnerability analysis and exploit prevention directly into modern software, and the integration with PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, ensures customers can experience an improved security posture across their mission critical functions.

Too often security operations centers (SOCs) are consumed chasing multiple alerts and troubleshooting true positives vs. false positives, leaving little time or resources to resolve real threats more effectively. Contrast Security Protect (RASP) solution is an embedded model that allows security operation teams the ability to quickly identify real application layer threats and attacks with zero-day protection. PagerDuty focuses on mean time to resolution, minimizing the impact of cybersecurity threats and attacks on the business. When paired together, real-time application threat intelligence and real-time response management, can enable security operations and development teams to intelligently orchestrate effective measures that address the growing number of attacks and threats with better defense, code-level visibility and context, and faster times to resolution.

"We are excited to expand our comprehensive set of security focused integrations with Contrast Security offered to the 12,000 organizations that trust PagerDuty to manage their digital operations," said Steve Gross, Sr. Director of Strategic Ecosystem Development, PagerDuty. "Many security analysts are still struggling to keep up with the rapid state of changes due to being flooded with alerts without any context on the applications themselves. With Contrast Protect, not only can our users accurately detect active threats and security vulnerabilities with more application layer context, they can speed up processes and collaboration between development and operations engineers to resolve threats faster."

"Security teams require visibility into mission critical applications at all times, with automation now crucial for increasing the speed and efficiency of response times," said Surag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer, Contrast Security. "Working with PagerDuty closely aligns with our mission to improve efficiencies by integrating Contrast Protect (RASP) into security production pipelines. Security tool chaining between Contrast Security and PagerDuty creates an environment for shared security accountability with code layer visibility, protection, and real-time response management."

The Contrast Security platform is an essential foundation spanning across development and operations. Transparent, accurate, and continuous application security software coupled with PagerDuty's real-time response management allows modern DevSecOps teams to "shift left and extend right" to accelerate time to value.

This integrated solution is aimed primarily at under resourced security operation teams resulting in:

A unified, accurate, and contextual view of vulnerability and attack streams across the entire lifecycle of the application.

Automation to enforce policies, prevent exploits, and detect and defend against attacks from within the application.

Stronger feedback loops to better manage different levels of severity threats found in the source code that can be correlated with other attack telemetry.

Faster resolution times increasing team productivity, health, and focus on innovation.

The Contrast Protect Integration for PagerDuty is now generally available for customers. To learn more about this new solution, visit the integration guide, and stop by the Contrast Security booth at the PagerDuty Summit taking place on September 23-25, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

About Contrast Security

Contrast Security is the world's leading provider of security technology that enables software applications to protect themselves against cyberattacks, heralding the new era of self-protecting software. Contrast's patented deep security instrumentation is the breakthrough technology that enables highly accurate assessment and always-on protection of an entire application portfolio, without disruptive scanning or expensive security experts. Only Contrast has sensors that work actively inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data breaches, and secure the entire enterprise from development, to operations, to production. More information can be found at www.contrastsecurity.com or by following Contrast on Twitter at @ContrastSec.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers including GE, Vodafone, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For more information:

Jacklyn Kellick

LEWIS Communications for Contrast Security

ContrastSecurity@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Contrast Security

Related Links

www.contrastsecurity.com

