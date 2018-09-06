Contrast Security Joins the Cybersecurity Tech Accord To Promote a Safer Online World

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security , the pioneer in self-protecting software, today announced it has joined more than 60 global companies in a commitment to defend all customers from malicious attacks by cybercriminals. Contrast Security is one of the youngest security firms to join the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, which promotes a safer online world by fostering collaboration among global technology companies committed to protecting their customers and users and helping them defend against malicious threats and breaches.

Web application and application program interface (API) vulnerabilities are the leading cause of enterprise breaches today. To prevent these kinds of attacks, Contrast Security provides a new and innovative approach of self-protecting software that enables development and security teams to pinpoint vulnerabilities before deployment and to protect applications while in production.

"Digital transformation has expanded and accelerated software development to the point where most organizations struggle to perform even basic application security blocking and tackling across their application and API portfolio," said Jeff Williams, Co-Founder and CTO, Contrast Security. "We are proud to join some of the largest enterprises in the Cybersecurity Tech Accord and make this commitment to protecting customers and users from malicious threats. We've already taken steps as a company to ensure that every developer in the world has free access to industry-leading security testing and protection tools for their code with Contrast Community Edition."

Contrast Community Edition is a completely free, full-featured, DevSecOps solution that allows development, security and operations teams to deliver secure software on time to meet growing business requirements. The solution is designed to help small teams building Java applications and APIs protect against the most common security flaws, including the top 10 vulnerabilities outlined in the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP). The solution enables organizations to assess open source libraries and frameworks as well as custom code for security vulnerabilities, and to stop attacks by preventing vulnerabilities from being exploited in production applications.

"By making this pledge to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, we are excited to join forces with industry leaders to hone in on the dialogue, discovery and decisive action to create a secure and stable digital world," said Alan Naumann, Chairman and CEO, Contrast Security. "We will continue to provide our customers with a fast, accurate, easy and scalable way to eliminate serious risks facing enterprises today."

"The world as we know it is consumed by ongoing cyber threats and we should do whatever we can to protect it," said Ron Gula, President and Co-Founder, Gula Tech Adventures. "As an industry, it is increasingly important that businesses join forces to fight cybercriminals and prevent future attacks from causing any more damage to consumers. With Contrast joining the Tech Accord initiative, security will be put at the forefront of developers to help us secure the internet."

Through a shared commitment and collective action, signatories of The Cybersecurity Tech Accord aim to more effectively:

Provide their customers, users and the developer ecosystem with information and tools that enable them to understand current and future threats and better protect themselves.

Protect their customers and users everywhere by designing, developing and delivering products and services that prioritize security, privacy, integrity and reliability, and in turn reduce the likelihood, frequency, exploitability and severity of vulnerabilities.

Work with each other and likeminded groups to enhance cybersecurity best practices, such as improving technical collaboration, coordinated vulnerability disclosure and threat sharing, as well as ensuring flexible responses for the wider global technology ecosystem.

Oppose efforts to attack citizens and enterprises by protecting against exploitation of technology products and services during their development, design, distribution and use.

The Tech Accord signatories include leading organizations such as Atlassian, Cloudflare, DocuSign, Facebook, HP Inc., Intuit, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Tenable, VMware, among others.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security is the world's leading provider of security technology that enables software applications to protect themselves against cyberattacks, heralding the new era of self-protecting software. Contrast's patented deep security instrumentation is the breakthrough technology that enables highly accurate assessment and always-on protection of an entire application portfolio, without disruptive scanning or expensive security experts. Only Contrast has sensors that work actively inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data breaches, and secure the entire enterprise from development, to operations, to production. More information can be found at www.contrastsecurity.com or by following Contrast on Twitter at @ContrastSec .

