Contrast Security Named a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security, a leader in application security, today announced it was named by Gartner in the "Visionaries" Quadrant in the new "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" for 2020.

Contrast offers the industry's only DevOps-Native AppSec Platform that uses end-to-end security instrumentation to embed security as part of the application—beginning in development and extending into production runtime. Contrast offers both security and development teams an application security (AppSec) paradigm shift powered by security instrumentation that unlocks route intelligence to observe the routes of an application while it is running. This enables Contrast to deliver continuous AppSec across the entire software development life cycle (SDLC) and to automate vulnerability identification and remediation of vulnerability fixes while virtually eliminating false positives and false negatives.

The Contrast DevOps-Native AppSec Platform is comprised of three solutions:

Contrast Assess, which offers a comprehensive application security testing approach

Contrast OSS for open source or software composition analysis

Contrast Protect for runtime application self-protection

"As organizations drive digital transformation and adopt DevOps and Agile methodologies, AppSec must enable rather than inhibit business acceleration," said Surag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Contrast Security. "As the only true DevOps-Native AppSec Platform, with deep integration into CI/CD [continuous integration/continuous deployment] processes and the ability to continuously assess and protect applications with utmost accuracy wherever their location, we've built the Contrast platform to be the foundational element of a modern application security program. Security and development teams demand an approach that transforms their CI/CD models and harnesses the opportunities of digital innovation."

Gartner evaluates companies based on completeness of vision and ability to execute criteria. Evaluation criteria for completeness of vision include market understanding, market strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy. Criteria for a vendor's ability to execute include product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security is the world's leading provider of security technology that enables software applications to protect themselves against cyberattacks, heralding the new era of self-protecting software. Contrast's patented deep security instrumentation is the breakthrough technology that enables highly accurate assessment and always-on protection of an entire application portfolio, without disruptive scanning or expensive security experts. Only Contrast has sensors that work actively inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data breaches, and secure the entire enterprise from development, to operations, to production. More information can be found at www.contrastsecurity.com or by following Contrast on Twitter at @ContrastSec .

