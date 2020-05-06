Contrast Security Recognized as One of the 2020 Inc. Best Workplaces

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security , a leader in application security, is pleased to be named one of Inc. magazine's "Best Workplaces" for 2020. Hitting the newsstands on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the annual list of winners will be featured in Inc. magazine's May/June 2020 issue, and will also be included in a prominent Inc.com feature.

The prestigious list recognizes the top U.S. private companies that have created exceptional cultures through their profound workplace experiences, employee engagement, and far-reaching benefits. Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. selected 395 companies that embody America's best and brightest cultures.

"During times of uncertainty, maintaining corporate culture is essential to keeping our employees engaged and happy," said Babak Dehnad, vice president of People at Contrast Security. "This, in turn, translates into a greater focus on delivering great products and experiences for customers, which are critical measurements for us. Empowering our employees to work collaboratively and innovate without constraint is a critical business enabler during any economic climate. Our dynamic workplace culture translates into continuous communications and performance feedback and improvement, whether our employees are in one of our physical office locations or in a home office setting."

Inc.'s 2020 Best Workplaces is a series of rankings conducted by Quantum Workplace. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey on topics, including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Great workplaces demonstrated positive reviews on performance management, employee recognition, and diversity. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees indicated they are engaged by their work, with the strongest engagement scores coming from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work.

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

Contrast Security is pioneering a transformative approach to application security (AppSec), and its workplace culture is a critical enabler of its success. Being named an Inc. Best Workplaces builds on previous recognitions that include making Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2019 List."

For more details on Contrast Security, its workplace culture, and approach to building and enabling high-performance teams, check out the following resources:

Inside AppSec Podcast: "How Culture Defines a Company and Enables a Laser Focus on Customers"

Blog Post: "What It Takes to Be Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2020"

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security is the world's leading provider of security technology that enables software applications to protect themselves against cyberattacks, heralding the new era of self-protecting software. Contrast's patented deep security instrumentation is the breakthrough technology that enables highly accurate assessment and always-on protection of an entire application portfolio, without disruptive scanning or expensive security experts. Only Contrast has sensors that work actively inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data breaches, and secure the entire enterprise from development, to operations, to production. More information can be found at www.contrastsecurity.com or by following Contrast on Twitter at @ContrastSec.

About Inc. Media:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace:

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com .

For more information:

LEWIS Communications for Contrast Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Contrast Security

Related Links

http://www.contrastsecurity.com

