Contribute to a Greater Good This Halloween

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Halloween is usually about costume parties, candy, scary movies and fun pranks, but this year, there is a philanthropic way to celebrate this spooky holiday. From the war in Ukraine to the drought across the Horn of Africa, there are innumerable compounding crises impacting children around the world. This Halloween, there are meaningful ways to make a difference for children in need across the world.

Photo courtesy of UNICEF

Beginning in early October and running through Halloween, UNICEF USA's iconic orange box is being transformed into a reimagined digital experience as a new twist on a classic campaign that is scalable, simple to use and empowers a new generation of changemakers to drive impact for children globally. A QR code will be available across the United States for all to download and use in tandem with Halloween festivities.

The code will digitize the Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF experience while still providing a meaningful opportunity to give back and discover joy through helping others. It can be used at nearly any Halloween activity, including costume parties, fall festivals or on candy collection bags.

By modernizing the campaign, the emphasis shifted from a kids-helping-kids program to one that encourages people of all ages to make a difference this Halloween.

Donations help deliver health care and immunization, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education and emergency relief to children where and when they need it most. For more than 75 years, UNICEF has advocated for the rights and protection of the world's most vulnerable children. As the longest-running youth engagement activity in the U.S., the campaign has raised more than $195 million for children around the world.

Learn more, and add some meaning to your Halloweening, at trickortreatforunicef.org.

