Contributing to BRI foreign cooperation on agriculture: 2019 Winter Fair to kick off on December 12

The Winter Fair has a splendid history of 21 years since it was held for the first time in 1998. The Winter Fair has become an important carrier linking up agriculture, rural areas and farmers, and it also serves as an important window for Hainan to carry out cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The 21st Hainan Winter Fair in 2018, which brought together 138 enterprises and 400 exhibits from 34 countries and regions, attracted over 6,000 domestic and overseas exhibitors and 530,000 on-site visitors, contributing to orders amounting to RMB 77.237 billion.



The 22nd Winter Fair will be held in Haikou, Hainan from December 12 to 16, 2019. This year, the Winter Fair will have 34 exhibition halls (areas) with a total area of about 80,000 square meters. In order to further promote the economic and trade cooperation with the countries along the Belt and Road, an exhibition area for the countries along the Belt and Road will be set up in the Guest Meeting Hall to showcase the high-quality agricultural products, agricultural fresh products and processed products in the BRI countries.

According to 2019 Winter Fair Organizing Committee, the organizer of the Hainan Winter Fair, a series of activities such as "one-on-one" professional fair between buyers and dealers will be held during the Winter Fair to provide opportunities for international buyers and buyer groups involved in the BRI, as well as major supermarkets and wholesale purchasers in China, to enter into contracts and implement purchase orders. At the Winter Fair this year, the international exhibition group will mainly focus on international agricultural products and processed products, as well as high-end imported food and beverage and fresh products.

