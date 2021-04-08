Control Bionics (ASX:CBL) Partners with Numotion as Northeastern U.S. Reseller of Assistive Technology Solutions

MILFORD, Ohio and NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Bionics , a global assistive technology company specializing in speech generating devices, announced it is partnering with Numotion , a leading provider of Complex Rehab Technology (CRT) to offer the Control Bionics' Trilogy product line. This partnership will expand access those who can benefit from Control Bionics' customized Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) solutions.

Control Bionics' products help individuals dealing with a wide range of diagnoses, including ALS/MND, spinal muscular atrophy, cerebral palsy, and spinal cord injury. The Trilogy product line is a best-in-class option in the wider category of AAC devices, offering a customizable solution that complements a patient's abilities as needs change over time alongside industry leading customer support. "Control Bionics is passionate about helping clients find their 'voice' and regain control of their lives," explained Neale Java, CFO at Control Bionics. "We're excited to be partnering with Numotion, an established company within the CRT space, to expand access to our life-changing, multi-modal communication solutions throughout the Northeast."

While Numotion has more than 150 US locations, this partnership will be focused within the states of New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York to increase market awareness of the Control Bionics Trilogy Speech Generating Device as well as its best in class NeuroNode 3.0 sEMG (Electromyography) + Spatial sensor. This agreement is in line with Control Bionics' growth strategy to access the larger rehab market and reinforces its commitment to provide industry-leading solutions with access to all.

"Adding Control Bionics' Trilogy product line to our offering of AAC devices allows us to better serve those looking for flexible access methods and multi-modal solutions," said Amanda Whipple, Director of Augmentative Communication at Numotion."Their unique approach to AAC devices matches our desire to consistently improve and expand our offerings with cutting edge technology, ultimately offering the greatest benefit to our customers in need."

Appointments are now available to begin the assessment process for Control Bionics' products. Both Control Bionics and Numotion offer and support an extensive loan library of devices for clients and their clinicians wishing to trial this latest solution.

ABOUT CONTROL BIONICS (ASX:CBL): Control Bionics is an assistive technology device company that enables people with communication challenges to participate more fully in daily life. It's augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) offerings help people with a range of conditions to find their 'voice.' Control Bionics' Trilogy product line is the only AAC product to harnesses three modalities—touch, eye, and NeuroNode control — giving users the ultimate, personalized opportunity to express themselves. www.controlbionics.com

ABOUT NUMOTION: Numotion is the nation's largest and leading provider of products and services that provide mobility, health and personal independence. Our focus in Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), urological supplies, home accessibility, accessible vehicles and other assistive technology helps improve the lives of people with disabilities by enabling them to actively participate in everyday life. CRT is medically necessary, individually configured mobility products and services, including manual and power wheelchairs, designed to meet the unique medical and functional needs of individuals with significant disabilities and medical conditions to provide them with greater independence. www.numotion.com.

