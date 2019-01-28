Control Risks Expands Product Recall Consulting Team in Partnership With Hiscox

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Risks, the specialist risk consultancy, in partnership with the Hiscox Group, a global specialist insurer, today announced the appointment of a prominent product recall specialist to accelerate growth within their product recall consultancy and insurance partnership: Dan Cahill joins Control Risks as Director, Product Risks. This appointment represents Control Risks' and Hiscox's commitment to continuous innovation, investment and global coverage to serve clients' growing needs across the product risks spectrum.

Dan Cahill, formerly of WorldAware (previously red24) and RQA, joins Control Risks after a successful career spanning more than 20 years in the product recall industry. Dan, who will be based out of Control Risks' Houston office, steps into a senior role leading our global product risks practice, supported by Control Risks' global crisis and resilience, forensics, data analytics, response, intelligence and research functions. Working across Hiscox's distribution network, he will build strong relationships with insurance brokers and other technical providers in need of product risks consulting and plans to introduce new services into the market.

"Dan is a welcome addition to Control Risks' Crisis Resilience Consulting team. He brings in-depth expertise in the area of response to both insured and uninsured cases, product risk consulting, and design and implementation of preventative programs for our clients," said Jacqueline Day, Senior Partner and head of Control Risks' Crisis & Security Consulting business for North America.

David Burke, Product Recall line Underwriter at Hiscox, said: "Product Recalls are an increasing business risk for manufacturers. How companies handle the issue can mean the difference between a company successfully trading through the crisis and critical brand damage. As such we are very pleased Control Risks are expanding their recall consultancy offering by hiring someone with the recall expertise of Dan Cahill. Control Risks will be our exclusive recall consultants going forward and we look forward to working with Dan and Control Risks to offer our clients a market leading recall solution."

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a specialist risk consultancy that helps create secure, compliant and resilient organizations. We believe that taking risks is essential to success, so we provide the insight and intelligence you need to realize opportunities and grow. And we ensure you are prepared to resolve issues and crises. Control Risks offers unmatched support and experience to clients managing a product recall. Our clients benefit from our 43-year history in crisis readiness response and recovery, combined with a unique global reach from 37 offices and experience in 178 countries. We ensure clients are equipped with the crisis management, product safety and regulatory compliance tools required for a potential or active product recall incident. Learn more here.

Hiscox Product Recall

Hiscox has one of the most experienced product recall underwriting teams in the market. They have a wide recall appetite with bespoke wordings covering the food, drink, automotive, aviation, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and restaurant sectors.

About The Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle. It's a long-standing strategy which in 2017 saw the business deliver a profit before tax (excluding foreign exchange) of $120.6 million despite reserving net $225 million for claims in the most costly year ever for natural catastrophes.

The Hiscox Group employs over 2,700 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the US, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, quality, courage and excellence in execution. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. Learn more here.

For more information, please contact productrecall@controlrisks.com

SOURCE Control Risks

Related Links

http://www.controlrisks.com

