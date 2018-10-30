Control Solutions Inc. to Acquire Bonide Products Inc.

PASADENA, Texas and ORISKANY, New York, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Control Solutions Inc. ("CSI"), a Pasadena, Texas based provider of solutions to the Pest Control, Turf & Ornamental and Professional Animal Health Care markets, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Bonide Products Inc. ("Bonide"). Established in 1926, Bonide is a family-owned company providing pest-control solutions for the consumer Home & Garden market.

The acquisition of Bonide will provide CSI with enhanced access to the large US consumer Home & Garden market, allowing it to bring its advanced formulation technologies and differentiated portfolio of pest-control and turf solutions directly to the benefit of the US consumer.

Mark Boyd, President and CEO of CSI, said, "We are delighted to welcome Bonide into the CSI family. Over the last nine decades, the Wurz family has built one of the most respected names in pest control solutions for the Home & Garden market. We are committed to continuing to nurture and enhance this unique brand by adding new and differentiated products to the Bonide portfolio, bringing a range of new solutions to the US consumer."

"Bonide looks forward to joining Mark and the CSI team," said Jim Wurz, President and CEO of Bonide. "This has been a union in the making for many years - two companies with similar culture and highly complementary businesses. We are excited about the vast potential positive impact on employees, customers, and the marketplace in general."

The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Control Solutions, Inc.

Control Solutions Inc., CSI, is a US-based specialty chemical manufacturer with a long-standing tradition of providing effective and economical solutions to customers in the Pest Control, Turf & Ornamental and Professional Animal Health Care markets. CSI offers a broad selection of products, including innovative, differentiated products with Combination Chemistry®, Pressurized Solutions and Encapsulated Solutions, and enjoys exclusive access to the broadest array of active ingredients in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.controlsolutionsinc.com/

About Bonide Products, Inc.

Bonide Products Inc., headquartered in Oriskany, New York, is a third generation family-owned formulator/marketer that has provided high quality branded pest solutions to home, garden, farm and ranch consumers for over 90 years. Best in class marketing, sales and logistics operations consistently provide leading fill rates and unparalleled personal service. The Best Solutions diagnostic system takes the guesswork out of product selection, providing retailers and consumers alike with confidence and stewardship. Trusted brands include Repels All, Burn Out, Kleen Up, MoleMax, Mosquito Beater, Weed Beater, and many other leading brands across multiple categories, all distributed through retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.bonide.com.

