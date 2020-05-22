Control Valves Market Size to Worth Around US$ 13.4 Bn by 2027

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report on "Control Valves Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue and Forecast 2020 - 2027".

The control valves are known to be one of the most robust components to different industries of production and manufacturing. Characteristics such as effective flow rate management and consequential process quantities like temperature, pressure and fluid volume make them necessary to smoothly hold industrial processes. Across industries like oil and gas, power generation, food and drinks, industrial and automotive products, and other applications, control valves are commonly used. Across the process industry, control valves play a key role to increase process stability, productivity and competitiveness, and this is an awareness of the value of control valve. In order to fulfill the increasing demands of various markets, research and development initiatives by the manufacturers of control valves have become more relevant.

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1874

Asia-Pacific to Have Significant Market Growth

Asia Pacific accounts for a significant market share of control valves due to increased urbanization and also increasing middle-class population which has fuelled the adoption of electricity, oil & gas, and chemical industries. For instance, China, Japan and India are the developing countries in the region. Moreover, the market for oil and gas is projected to rise rapidly with the growth of transportation in these countries. The need to provide the increasing population with drinking water also contributes to the development of desalination plants which further demands for control valves, treatment of waste and wastewater is also a wide segment projected to increase demand for the future.

Market dynamics

The major factor driving the demand for control valves are growing need for energy and power, and increasing number of power generation plants across the world. These valves are particularly used in systems like chemical storage, feeding water, cooling water and steam turbine control systems in nuclear power plants. In addition, the need for control valves has also increased under the high pressures, high temperatures and adverse corrosion of manufacturing platforms and refining platforms. These platforms are used mainly for oil and gas production offshore and onshore. These valves are used in most significant oil and gas systems. It can also control flow, and regulated by fluid quantity, direction, speed and pressure.

View Detail Information with Complete [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/control-valves-market

Oil & Gas to account the largest share of the control valve market during the forecast period

The oil & gas industry is one of the most active industries in multiple processes for the adoption of control valves. Across the industrial revolution, demand for oil and gas expanded tremendously to support the expansion of western economies. In addition to lower production costs, the oil & gas companies require deeper wells and wider pipelines and require the use of advanced machinery in gas and chemical plants. As transportation, technologies, production and processing equipment has advanced performance standards for efficiency which are constantly being demanded in order to improve operations. Control valves must be mounted in manufacturing plants to satisfy these requirements, thereby pushing the development of the control valve industry.

The global control valves market includes prominent players such as AVK Holding A/S, Emerson Electric Co., Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Goodwin International Limited, KITZ Corporation, Rotork Plc, Velan Inc., Swagelok Company, Armstrong International Inc., Metso Corporation, IMI plc, Samson AG and others.

Recent Developments

In February 2019 , Emerson announced it had completed the acquisition of General Electric's Intelligent Systems. The implementation of programmable Intelligent Platforms (PLC) technologies will allow the company Emerson to extend its system control and discerning systems capabilities, a global automation leader for process and industrial customers.

, Emerson announced it had completed the acquisition of General Electric's Intelligent Systems. The implementation of programmable Intelligent Platforms (PLC) technologies will allow the company Emerson to extend its system control and discerning systems capabilities, a global automation leader for process and industrial customers. In December 2018 , Advanced Technology Valves (AE Valved), an advanced valve technology leading supplier that allows LNG customers to function easier, has been acquired by Emerson.

, Advanced Technology Valves (AE Valved), an advanced valve technology leading supplier that allows LNG customers to function easier, has been acquired by Emerson. In June 2019 , Metso to adopt modern Valve World Americas flow management techniques

Target Audience

Distributors and Retailers

Manufacturers Control Valve Market

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

Research and Consulting organization

Accessories manufacturer

Market Segmentation

Control Valves Market By Type

Pneumatic control valve

Hydraulic control valve

Electrical control valve

Control Valves Market By Component

Valve body

Actuators

Others

Control Valves Market By Product

Linear

Rotary

Control Valves Market By Material

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Cryogenic

Others

Control Valves Market By Application

Electrical Power, Oil and Gas

Water &Waste-water Management

Automotive, Pharmaceuticals

Mining, Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others (manufacturing, electronics, marine, pulp & paper, and textiles)

Control Valves Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request for [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1874

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1874

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting