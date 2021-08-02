Controlant Named as One of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners
Aug 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
REYKJAVIK and SAN FRANCISCO, August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, the leading provider of sustainable, real-time supply chain visibility solutions for the cold chain, announced that SupplyChainBrain has honored Controlant as a winner of its 100 Great Supply Chain Partner list in 2021.
"For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. "Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals asks them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management."
"We are honored to be recognized by SupplyChainBrain as a winner of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners," said Controlant CEO and Co-founder Gisli Herjolfsson. "Controlant's mission is to ensure consumer and patient safety and reduce global supply chain waste by 90 percent. Our technology offers end-to-end traceability and facilitates collaboration across the supply chain.."
Controlant will appear in the 2021 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.
About SupplyChainBrain
SupplyChainBrain, today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.
About Controlant
Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the supply chain by dramatically increasing visibility of product flow and condition quality while minimizing waste through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solution. Using its IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and millions in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering world-leading supply and cold chain companies to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.
Media Contact
Heidi Holman
VP of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
+1 888-988-5615
SOURCE Controlant
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article