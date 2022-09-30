Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Report 2022: Deteriorating Soil Quality Motivating the Need of Efficient Fertilizers

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is anticipated that the size of the globalcontrolled release fertiliser market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. There are a number of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the controlled release fertiliser market during the forecast period.

Increasing Population Compelling the Need for High Efficiency Fertilizers

The rising need for high-efficiency fertiliser that not only satisfies the crop's nutrient needs but also helps the crop produce more of those nutrients is the primary factor propelling growth in the controlled-release fertiliser market. The controlled-release fertiliser market is anticipated to be driven by the growing population of the world, as well as the growing use of innovative farming goods and practises by farmers.

The optimization of nitrogen is of the utmost importance in the production of turfgrass since nitrate deficit can result in the grass turning yellow and losing its vitality, which creates difficulties in terms of the expense of maintenance and replacement. As a consequence of this, the demand for polymer-coated urea and NPK fertilisers for use in the cultivation of turfgrass is anticipated to drive growth in the market throughout the course of the time covered by the forecast.

Alternate mechanisms for slow-release fertilisers NPK and urea fertilisers are going to be researched and developed in the near future, which will lead to a number of technological breakthroughs in the market that will take place in the future. Future technologies, such as inverse suspension polymerization, which are mostly in the research stage at the moment, will quickly advance and will soon be put into commercial use by businesses.

Deteriorating Soil Quality Motivating the Need of Efficient Fertilizers

The excessive deposit of mineral fertilisers in the soil was caused by an increase in the use of mineral fertilisers. A study that was initiated at a conference of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in the Ordos revealed that the present rate of loss of rich soil is valued at 24 billion metric tonne per year. This information was disclosed by a study that was conducted in the Ordos.

The National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), which has its headquarters in New Delhi, estimates that the yearly soil loss rate in India is approximately 15.35 tonnes per hectare, which results in a loss of 5.37 - 8.4 million tonnes of nutrients. Another direct and significant effect that soil erosion has on crop output is decreased quality. Studies conducted in the field have shown that biodegradable polymer coatings are beneficial for the regulated release of nutrients into the soil, the reduction of nutrient losses (such as ammonia volatilization), and the long-term preservation of soil fertility.

Cost is the Biggest Concern

Due to the need for more complicated production processes, the cost of producing controlled-release fertilisers is significantly higher than that of conventional soil-applied fertilisers. This is because controlled-release fertilisers have a longer time needed for their nutrients to be released into the soil. The International Fertilizer Association (IFA) reports that the price of controlled-release fertilisers has remained four to six times higher than the price of conventional NPK fertilisers (NPK stands for nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium).

This is one of the most significant challenges faced by this market. Because of the programmed and established release pattern of these fertilisers, frequent application of these fertilisers is not required; however, the initial cost that the farmer is required to invest is very expensive. Conventional fertilisers have an unprogrammed release pattern.

Market Segmentation Type

Slow release

Urea formaldehyde

Urea isobutyraldehyde

Urea acetaldehyde

Other slow release fertilizer

Nitrogen stabilizers (N-Stabilizers)

Nitrification inhibitors

Urease inhibitors

Coated and encapsulated

Sulfar coated

Polymer coated

Sulfar polymer coated

Other coated and encapsulated fertilizers

End Use

Agricultural

Cereals and grains

Oilseed and pulses

Vegetables

Fruits

Plantation crops

Non agricultural

Turfs and ornamentals

Nurseries and greenhouses

Other non agricultural end uses

Mode of application

Foliar

Fertigation

Soil

Other modes of application

Region Segment (2020 - 2030; US$ Million)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market: By End Use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market: By Mode of application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

ICL Group

Haifa Group

Ekompany International BV

Nutrien Limited

Florikan ESA LLC

The Mosaic Company of the US

Nufarm Ltd. of Australia

Kingenta of China

ScottsMiracle-Gro of the US

Koch Industries of the US

Helena Chemical of the US

SQM.

