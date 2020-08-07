Contura Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020.



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 June 30, 2019(2) Net (loss) income(3) $(238.3) $(39.8) $24.3 Net (loss) income(3) per diluted share $(13.02) $(2.18) $1.25 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $16.9 $60.2 $140.8 Operating cash flow(4) $79.0 $(0.1) $102.5 Capital expenditures $(41.5) $(49.6) $(42.8) Tons of coal sold 5.1 5.5 6.4

__________________________________ 1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. 2. Excludes discontinued operations, except as noted. 3. From continuing operations. First and second quarters 2020 no longer have discontinued operations. 4. Includes discontinued operations. First and second quarters 2020 no longer have discontinued operations.

"Our second quarter results serve as continued evidence of Contura's commitment to adeptly managing through the current global uncertainty," said chairman and chief executive officer, David Stetson. "Even with a weeks-long furlough in April, our team increased our cash quarter-over-quarter, lowered our overall debt, and kept costs roughly on par with our stellar first quarter cost performance. As we look to the back half of 2020, we believe these steps to streamline our company will serve us well despite any additional market fluctuations that may occur."

Financial Performance

Contura reported a net loss from continuing operations of $238.3 million, or $13.02 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020. The second quarter loss includes a pre-tax, non-cash asset impairment charge of $161.7 million, which resulted primarily from our strategic decisions to idle the Kielty mine and not pursue the new impoundment at Cumberland resulting in a significantly shorter mine life. In the first quarter 2020, the company had a net loss from continuing operations, including non-cash asset impairment charges of $33.7 million, of $39.8 million or $2.18 diluted share.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $17 million for the second quarter, compared with $60 million in the first quarter, primarily due to lower CAPP - Met price realizations.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 CAPP - Met $316.3 $362.4 CAPP - Thermal $36.7 $38.7 NAPP $57.5 $66.9 CAPP - Met (excl. f&h)(1) $261.5 $308.7 CAPP - Thermal (excl. f&h)(1) $32.1 $35.0 NAPP (excl. f&h)(1) $52.0 $64.6





Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 CAPP - Met 3.2 3.3 CAPP - Thermal 0.6 0.6 NAPP 1.3 1.5

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

The CAPP - Met revenue decline in the second quarter was driven by an $11 per ton decline in price realizations relative to the first quarter. CAPP - Thermal revenues also declined quarter-over-quarter due to lower realized prices. Second quarter NAPP revenues were lower as a result of lower volumes and prices.

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 CAPP - Met $81.61 $92.80 CAPP - Thermal $49.52 $56.73 NAPP $40.19 $42.81

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

The second quarter 2020 metallurgical coal prices continued softening, with our average CAPP - Met coal sales realization declining 12 percent to $81.61 per ton against the prior quarter. While our domestic business continues to benefit from annual fixed price contracts, the lower second quarter realizations were primarily driven by our export business, where prices declined as a result of COVID-19 related demand reduction. Thermal coal price realizations were also impacted by reduced demand in the second quarter with both CAPP - Thermal and NAPP segments experiencing lower realizations.

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Cost of Coal Sales $383.3 $397.9 Cost of Coal Sales (excl. f&h/idle)(1) $310.5 $328.1





(per ton) CAPP - Met(1) $74.41 $70.68 CAPP - Thermal(1) $45.38 $53.07 NAPP(1) $32.98 $39.68

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Contura achieved continued strong cost performance in its CAPP - Met segment in the second quarter. The reported second quarter cost of coal sales was $74.41 per ton versus $70.68 per ton in the first quarter. Excluding the impact of the April furloughs, incremental one-time COVID-19 mitigation costs, and the partially offsetting benefit from an annual severance tax adjustment, the second quarter cost of coal sales were roughly on par with first quarter.

NAPP cost of coal sales for the quarter was $32.98 per ton, down from $39.68 per ton in the first quarter, which was impacted by a longwall move in March. CAPP - Thermal also reported solid cost of coal sales performance, improving to $45.38 per ton for the quarter as compared to $53.07 for the prior quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expenses



(millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 SG&A $12.0 $15.5 Less: non-cash stock compensation and one-time expenses $(1.9) $(2.1) Non-GAAP SG&A(1) $10.1 $13.4





DD&A $49.3 $54.5

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP SG&A which is defined under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

As a result of additional overhead reductions, Contura's second quarter 2020 SG&A expenses were $10.1 million, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense and one-time expenses of $1.9 million, and down $3.3 million from the prior quarter. Contura expects non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $45 million to $50 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"In response to the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took aggressive action in early April to optimize cash by temporarily idling certain operations, which resulted in a $41 million reduction in inventory and overall net working capital change of $99 million in the second quarter," said Andy Eidson, Contura's chief financial officer. "As we continue to analyze our liquidity, we expect capex for the remainder of the year to be in the $45-$50 million range, and we still anticipate receiving an accelerated AMT tax refund of approximately $66 million in the second half of the year and approximately $14 million of payroll tax deferrals until 2021 and 2022."

Cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter 2020 was $79.0 million and capital expenditures for the second quarter were $41.5 million. In the prior period, the cash used in operating activities was $0.1 million and capital expenditures were $49.6 million. Contura expects capital expenditures for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $135 million to $140 million.

As of June 30, 2020, Contura had $238.4 million in unrestricted cash and $157.5 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2020, was $628.1 million, down approximately $25 million from the prior quarter. At the end of the second quarter, the company had total liquidity of $240.2 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $238.4 million and $1.8 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The future available capacity under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the achievement of certain financial ratios. As of June 30, 2020, the company had $30.8 million in borrowings and $121.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility.

Operational and Strategic Update

As previously announced, certain operations were temporarily idled in early April in response to market conditions, inventory levels and expected customer deferrals. As of May 4, all Contura sites were back to nearly normal staffing levels and operating capacity with additional precautions in place to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

On May 29, two previously wholly-owned subsidiaries of Contura Energy—Contura Coal West, LLC and Contura Wyoming Land, LLC—merged with certain subsidiaries of Eagle Specialty Materials, LLC. In completing this transaction, Contura ended its connection with the Powder River Basin.

On June 22, the company announced that its Ruby Energy (also known as Kielty) underground mine and the Delbarton Preparation Plant were to be idled due to adverse market conditions and uneconomic pricing and cost structures. Kielty produces both thermal and metallurgical coal.

During the second quarter, the company also decided against spending over $60 million for a refuse impoundment at Cumberland Mine and amended its supply agreements to expire as of December 31, 2022. Unless a buyer emerges for the Cumberland Mine, the company will cease operations upon the expiration of its outstanding coal supply commitments in late 2022 or early 2023.

Also in June, the company completed the acquisition of the Feats Loadout facility in Logan County, West Virginia, which is served by the CSX railroad. With this transaction, Contura adds transportation optionality to its existing network and increased ability to leverage low vol metallurgical coal sales opportunities through Dominion Terminal Associates.

Looking ahead, the company continues to progress on its capital projects and its shift to higher-quality, lower-cost mines. "Even in spite of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, development at our new metallurgical mines remains on schedule," said Jason Whitehead, Contura's chief operating officer. "The low vol Road Fork No. 52 Mine added a second production section in mid-June, and will be positioned to be at three sections by the first of 2021, while the high vol project at Lynn Branch has completed initial underground cuts and expects to be in production by the fourth quarter of this year. The Black Eagle Mine, our high vol A project, is progressing well through the corridor to the main reserve block, which we anticipate to be in production by next year."

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures which either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, idled and closed mine costs and coal inventory acquisition accounting impacts. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 410,614



$ 653,828



$ 878,981



$ 1,260,788

Other revenues 1,224



2,378



3,317



4,532

Total revenues 411,838



656,206



882,298



1,265,320

Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 383,279



496,746



781,139



1,012,440

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,262



62,814



103,727



124,085

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 7,304



6,847



14,679



13,079

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,096



(343)



2,961



(7,026)

Asset impairment and restructuring 184,173



5,826



217,882



5,826

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 12,028



14,783



27,509



35,734

Merger-related costs —



156



—



987

Total other operating (income) loss:













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations (2,052)



1,014



(17,049)



2,950

Other (income) expense (124)



1,414



(704)



(7,485)

Total costs and expenses 635,966



589,257



1,130,144



1,180,590

(Loss) income from operations (224,128)



66,949



(247,846)



84,730

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (18,814)



(16,077)



(36,419)



(31,232)

Interest income 5,533



1,885



6,511



3,821

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt —



(26,459)



—



(26,459)

Equity loss in affiliates (1,047)



(2,475)



(1,790)



(2,959)

Miscellaneous loss, net 188



(523)



(720)



(1,389)

Total other expense, net (14,140)



(43,649)



(32,418)



(58,218)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (238,268)



23,300



(280,264)



26,512

Income tax (expense) benefit (33)



1,000



2,155



5,778

Net (loss) income from continuing operations (238,301)



24,300



(278,109)



32,290

Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes —



(163,867)



—



(165,457)

Income tax benefit from discontinued operations —



25,906



—



26,321

Loss from discontinued operations —



(137,961)



—



(139,136)

Net loss $ (238,301)



$ (113,661)



$ (278,109)



$ (106,846)

















Basic loss per common share:













(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (13.02)



$ 1.27



$ (15.22)



$ 1.70

Loss from discontinued operations —



(7.21)



—



(7.32)

Net loss $ (13.02)



$ (5.94)



$ (15.22)



$ (5.62)

















Diluted loss per common share













(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (13.02)



$ 1.25



$ (15.22)



$ 1.66

Loss from discontinued operations —



(7.10)



—



(7.14)

Net loss $ (13.02)



$ (5.85)



$ (15.22)



$ (5.48)

















Weighted average shares – basic 18,304,853



19,123,705



18,275,382



19,009,643

Weighted average shares – diluted 18,304,853



19,420,471



18,275,382



19,480,183



CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,438



$ 212,793

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $793 and $0 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 183,820



244,666

Inventories, net 143,198



162,659

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 122,354



91,361

Total current assets 687,810



711,479

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $351,561 and $314,276 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 423,367



583,262

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $34,961 and $27,877 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 495,303



523,141

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $35,717 and $32,686 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 103,439



125,145

Long-term restricted cash 109,930



122,524

Deferred income taxes —



33,065

Other non-current assets 220,389



204,207

Total assets $ 2,040,238



$ 2,302,823

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 30,390



$ 28,485

Trade accounts payable 70,027



98,746

Acquisition-related obligations – current 30,019



33,639

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 161,453



154,282

Total current liabilities 291,889



315,152

Long-term debt 597,706



564,481

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term 18,283



46,259

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 266,390



260,778

Pension obligations 198,582



204,086

Asset retirement obligations 207,001



184,130

Deferred income taxes 389



422

Other non-current liabilities 50,583



31,393

Total liabilities 1,630,823



1,606,701

Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued —



—

Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 20.6 million issued and 18.3 million outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 20.5 million issued and 18.2 million outstanding at December 31, 2019 206



205

Additional paid-in capital 777,650



775,707

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,747)



(58,616)

Treasury stock, at cost: 2.3 million shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (106,955)



(107,984)

Retained earnings (191,739)



86,810

Total stockholders' equity 409,415



696,122

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,040,238



$ 2,302,823



CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (278,109)



$ (106,846)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 103,727



269,997

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,961



(7,026)

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 2,227



3,220

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 7,389



6,724

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations (17,049)



2,950

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (755)



1,372

Gain on assets acquired in an exchange transaction —



(9,083)

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt —



26,459

Asset impairment and restructuring 217,882



22,294

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 14,679



13,079

Employee benefit plans, net 10,605



9,564

Deferred income taxes 33,032



(33,623)

Stock-based compensation 3,121



4,774

Equity loss in affiliates 1,790



2,959

Other, net 92



405

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (22,654)



(90,086)

Net cash provided by operating activities 78,938



117,133

Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (91,090)



(83,882)

Proceeds on disposal of assets 1,285



1,048

Purchases of investment securities (18,607)



(9,899)

Maturity of investment securities 10,653



21,316

Capital contributions to equity affiliates (2,416)



(4,807)

Other, net 47



93

Net cash used in investing activities (100,128)



(76,131)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on debt 57,500



544,946

Principal repayments of debt (29,559)



(550,000)

Principal repayments of notes payable (574)



(821)

Principal repayments of financing lease obligations (1,614)



(2,100)

Debt issuance costs —



(5,839)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses (155)



(4,874)

Other, net —



914

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,598



(17,774)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,408



23,228

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 347,680



477,246

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 352,088



$ 500,474



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of June 30,

2020

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,438



$ 249,597

Short-term restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets) 3,720



34,309

Long-term restricted cash 109,930



216,568

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 352,088



$ 500,474



CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

2020

2019 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (39,808)



$ (238,301)



$ 24,300



$ (278,109)



$ 32,290

Interest expense 17,605



18,814



16,077



36,419



31,232

Interest income (978)



(5,533)



(1,885)



(6,511)



(3,821)

Income tax (benefit) expense (2,188)



33



(1,000)



(2,155)



(5,778)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 54,465



49,262



62,814



103,727



124,085

Merger-related costs —



—



156



—



987

Management restructuring costs (1) 947



—



—



947



—

Non-cash stock compensation expense 2,078



1,044



(546)



3,122



4,725

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations (14,997)



(2,052)



1,014



(17,049)



2,950

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 7,375



7,304



6,847



14,679



13,079

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt —



—



26,459



—



26,459

Asset impairment and restructuring (2) 33,709



184,173



5,826



217,882



5,826

Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (3) —



—



1,033



—



8,209

Gain on assets acquired in an exchange transaction (4) —



—



—



—



(9,083)

Loss on partial settlement of benefit obligations 1,167



63



—



1,230



—

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 865



2,096



(343)



2,961



(7,026)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,240



$ 16,903



$ 140,752



$ 77,143



$ 224,134







(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes. (2) Asset impairment and restructuring for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes long-lived asset impairments of $195,447 and restructuring expense of $22,435 as a result of continued weakening coal prices and the strategic actions with respect to two thermal coal mining complexes. Asset impairment for the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily related to the write-off of prepaid purchased coal from Blackjewel as a result of Blackjewel's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on July 1, 2019. (3) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2019. (4) During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company entered into an exchange transaction which primarily included the release of the PRB overriding royalty interest owed to the Company in exchange for met coal reserves which resulted in a gain of $9,083.

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 362,403



$ 38,743



$ 66,907



$ 314



$ 468,367

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (53,664)



(3,743)



(2,346)



—



(59,753)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 308,739



$ 35,000



$ 64,561



$ 314



$ 408,614

Tons sold 3,327



617



1,508



5



5,457

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 92.80



$ 56.73



$ 42.81



$ 62.80



$ 74.88





















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 292,972



$ 38,482



$ 63,013



$ 3,393



$ 397,860

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 41,722



4,849



6,849



691



54,111

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,502



2,352



770



751



7,375

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,581



(2,095)



354



25



865

Total Cost of coal sales $ 340,777



$ 43,588



$ 70,986



$ 4,860



$ 460,211

Less: Freight and handling costs (53,664)



(3,743)



(2,346)



—



(59,753)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (41,722)



(4,849)



(6,849)



(691)



(54,111)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,502)



(2,352)



(770)



(751)



(7,375)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (2,581)



2,095



(354)



(25)



(865)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (4,157)



(1,995)



(825)



(3,079)



(10,056)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 235,151



$ 32,744



$ 59,842



$ 314



$ 328,051

Tons sold 3,327



617



1,508



5



5,457

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 70.68



$ 53.07



$ 39.68



$ 62.80



$ 60.12







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 362,403



$ 38,743



$ 66,907



$ 314



$ 468,367

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (340,777)



(43,588)



(70,986)



(4,860)



(460,211)

GAAP Coal margin $ 21,626



$ (4,845)



$ (4,079)



$ (4,546)



$ 8,156

Tons sold 3,327



617



1,508



5



5,457

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 6.50



$ (7.85)



$ (2.70)



$ (909.20)



$ 1.49





















GAAP Coal margin $ 21,626



$ (4,845)



$ (4,079)



$ (4,546)



$ 8,156

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 41,722



4,849



6,849



691



54,111

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,502



2,352



770



751



7,375

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,581



(2,095)



354



25



865

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 4,157



1,995



825



3,079



10,056

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 73,588



$ 2,256



$ 4,719



$ —



$ 80,563

Tons sold 3,327



617



1,508



5



5,457

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 22.12



$ 3.66



$ 3.13



$ —



$ 14.76







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 316,319



$ 36,720



$ 57,499



$ 76



$ 410,614

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (54,852)



(4,634)



(5,492)



—



(64,978)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 261,467



$ 32,086



$ 52,007



$ 76



$ 345,636

Tons sold 3,204



648



1,294



1



5,147

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 81.61



$ 49.52



$ 40.19



$ 76.00



$ 67.15





















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 297,169



$ 35,709



$ 48,732



$ 1,669



$ 383,279

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 38,800



7,260



2,172



694



48,926

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,517



2,267



769



751



7,304

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,759



(903)



215



25



2,096

Total Cost of coal sales $ 342,245



$ 44,333



$ 51,888



$ 3,139



$ 441,605

Less: Freight and handling costs (54,852)



(4,634)



(5,492)



—



(64,978)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (38,800)



(7,260)



(2,172)



(694)



(48,926)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,517)



(2,267)



(769)



(751)



(7,304)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (2,759)



903



(215)



(25)



(2,096)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,906)



(1,670)



(566)



(1,669)



(7,811)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 238,411



$ 29,405



$ 42,674



$ —



$ 310,490

Tons sold 3,204



648



1,294



1



5,147

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 74.41



$ 45.38



$ 32.98



$ —



$ 60.32







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 316,319



$ 36,720



$ 57,499



$ 76



$ 410,614

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (342,245)



(44,333)



(51,888)



(3,139)



(441,605)

GAAP Coal margin $ (25,926)



$ (7,613)



$ 5,611



$ (3,063)



$ (30,991)

Tons sold 3,204



648



1,294



1



5,147

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (8.09)



$ (11.75)



$ 4.34



$ (3,063.00)



$ (6.02)





















GAAP Coal margin $ (25,926)



$ (7,613)



$ 5,611



$ (3,063)



$ (30,991)

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 38,800



7,260



2,172



694



48,926

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,517



2,267



769



751



7,304

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,759



(903)



215



25



2,096

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,906



1,670



566



1,669



7,811

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 23,056



$ 2,681



$ 9,333



$ 76



$ 35,146

Tons sold 3,204



648



1,294



1



5,147

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 7.20



$ 4.14



$ 7.21



$ 76.00



$ 6.83







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 494,093



$ 81,701



$ 78,034



$ —



$ 653,828

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (67,728)



(8,190)



(1,794)



—



(77,712)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 426,365



$ 73,511



$ 76,240



$ —



$ 576,116

Tons sold 3,429



1,189



1,747



—



6,365

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 124.34



$ 61.83



$ 43.64



$ —



$ 90.51





















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 369,703



$ 69,932



$ 56,433



$ 678



$ 496,746

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 38,829



16,502



6,522



609



62,462

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 2,327



2,666



1,016



838



6,847

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,870



(4,213)



—



—



(343)

Total Cost of coal sales $ 414,729



$ 84,887



$ 63,971



$ 2,125



$ 565,712

Less: Freight and handling costs (67,728)



(8,190)



(1,794)



—



(77,712)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (38,829)



(16,502)



(6,522)



(609)



(62,462)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (2,327)



(2,666)



(1,016)



(838)



(6,847)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (3,870)



4,213



—



—



343

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (2,165)



(567)



(733)



(886)



(4,351)

Less: Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (2) (1,033)



—



—



—



(1,033)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 298,777



$ 61,175



$ 53,906



$ (208)



$ 413,650

Tons sold 3,429



1,189



1,747



—



6,365

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 87.13



$ 51.45



$ 30.86



$ —



$ 64.99







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions. (2) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 494,093



$ 81,701



$ 78,034



$ —



$ 653,828

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (414,729)



(84,887)



(63,971)



(2,125)



(565,712)

GAAP Coal margin $ 79,364



$ (3,186)



$ 14,063



$ (2,125)



$ 88,116

Tons sold 3,429



1,189



1,747



—



6,365

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 23.14



$ (2.68)



$ 8.05



$ —



$ 13.84





















GAAP Coal margin $ 79,364



$ (3,186)



$ 14,063



$ (2,125)



$ 88,116

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 38,829



16,502



6,522



609



62,462

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 2,327



2,666



1,016



838



6,847

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,870



(4,213)



—



—



(343)

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 2,165



567



733



886



4,351

Add: Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (2) 1,033



—



—



—



1,033

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 127,588



$ 12,336



$ 22,334



$ 208



$ 162,466

Tons sold 3,429



1,189



1,747



—



6,365

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 37.21



$ 10.38



$ 12.78



$ —



$ 25.52







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions. (2) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 678,722



$ 75,463



$ 124,406



$ 390



$ 878,981

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (108,516)



(8,377)



(7,838)



—



(124,731)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 570,206



$ 67,086



$ 116,568



$ 390



$ 754,250

Tons sold 6,531



1,265



2,802



6



10,604

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 87.31



$ 53.03



$ 41.60



$ 65.00



$ 71.13





















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 590,141



$ 74,191



$ 111,745



$ 5,062



$ 781,139

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 80,522



12,109



9,021



1,385



103,037

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 7,019



4,619



1,539



1,502



14,679

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,340



(2,998)



569



50



2,961

Total Cost of coal sales $ 683,022



$ 87,921



$ 122,874



$ 7,999



$ 901,816

Less: Freight and handling costs (108,516)



(8,377)



(7,838)



—



(124,731)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (80,522)



(12,109)



(9,021)



(1,385)



(103,037)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (7,019)



(4,619)



(1,539)



(1,502)



(14,679)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (5,340)



2,998



(569)



(50)



(2,961)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (8,063)



(3,665)



(1,391)



(4,748)



(17,867)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 473,562



$ 62,149



$ 102,516



$ 314



$ 638,541

Tons sold 6,531



1,265



2,802



6



10,604

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 72.51



$ 49.13



$ 36.59



$ 52.33



$ 60.22







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 678,722



$ 75,463



$ 124,406



$ 390



$ 878,981

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (683,022)



(87,921)



(122,874)



(7,999)



(901,816)

GAAP Coal margin $ (4,300)



$ (12,458)



$ 1,532



$ (7,609)



$ (22,835)

Tons sold 6,531



1,265



2,802



6



10,604

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (0.66)



$ (9.85)



$ 0.55



$ (1,268.17)



$ (2.15)





















GAAP Coal margin $ (4,300)



$ (12,458)



$ 1,532



$ (7,609)



$ (22,835)

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 80,522



12,109



9,021



1,385



103,037

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 7,019



4,619



1,539



1,502



14,679

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,340



(2,998)



569



50



2,961

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 8,063



3,665



1,391



4,748



17,867

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 96,644



$ 4,937



$ 14,052



$ 76



$ 115,709

Tons sold 6,531



1,265



2,802



6



10,604

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 14.80



$ 3.90



$ 5.01



$ 12.67



$ 10.91







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 966,584



$ 144,640



$ 149,564



$ —



$ 1,260,788

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (132,629)



(13,814)



(2,469)



—



(148,912)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 833,955



$ 130,826



$ 147,095



$ —



$ 1,111,876

Tons sold 6,672



2,181



3,399



—



12,252

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 124.99



$ 59.98



$ 43.28



$ —



$ 90.75





















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 745,622



$ 140,645



$ 123,995



$ 2,178



$ 1,012,440

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 75,502



30,614



13,149



4,120



123,385

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 4,660



4,731



2,033



1,655



13,079

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,050



(8,782)



706



—



(7,026)

Total Cost of coal sales $ 826,834



$ 167,208



$ 139,883



$ 7,953



$ 1,141,878

Less: Freight and handling costs (132,629)



(13,814)



(2,469)



—



(148,912)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (75,502)



(30,614)



(13,149)



(4,120)



(123,385)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (4,660)



(4,731)



(2,033)



(1,655)



(13,079)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (1,050)



8,782



(706)



—



7,026

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,986)



(984)



(1,562)



(2,181)



(8,713)

Less: Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (2) (4,751)



(3,458)



—



—



(8,209)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 604,256



$ 122,389



$ 119,964



$ (3)



$ 846,606

Tons sold 6,672



2,181



3,399



—



12,252

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 90.57



$ 56.12



$ 35.29



$ —



$ 69.10







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions. (2) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 966,584



$ 144,640



$ 149,564



$ —



$ 1,260,788

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (826,834)



(167,208)



(139,883)



(7,953)



(1,141,878)

GAAP Coal margin $ 139,750



$ (22,568)



$ 9,681



$ (7,953)



$ 118,910

Tons sold 6,672



2,181



3,399



—



12,252

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 20.95



$ (10.35)



$ 2.85



$ —



$ 9.71





















GAAP Coal margin $ 139,750



$ (22,568)



$ 9,681



$ (7,953)



$ 118,910

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 75,502



30,614



13,149



4,120



123,385

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 4,660



4,731



2,033



1,655



13,079

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,050



(8,782)



706



—



(7,026)

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,986



984



1,562



2,181



8,713

Add: Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (2) 4,751



3,458



—



—



8,209

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 229,699



$ 8,437



$ 27,131



$ 3



$ 265,270

Tons sold 6,672



2,181



3,399



—



12,252

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 34.43



$ 3.87



$ 7.98



$ —



$ 21.65







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions. (2) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 235,151



$ 32,744



$ 59,842



$ 314



$ 328,051

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (30,334)



(893)



—



—



(31,227)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 204,817



$ 31,851



$ 59,842



$ 314



$ 296,824

Produced tons sold 2,964



604



1,508



5



5,081

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 69.10



$ 52.73



$ 39.68



$ 62.80



$ 58.42







(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 238,411



$ 29,405



$ 42,674



$ —



$ 310,490

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (22,932)



(9)



—



—



(22,941)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 215,479



$ 29,396



$ 42,674



$ —



$ 287,549

Produced tons sold 2,896



647



1,294



1



4,838

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 74.41



$ 45.43



$ 32.98



$ —



$ 59.44







(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 298,777



$ 61,175



$ 53,906



$ (208)



$ 413,650

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (67,320)



(2,443)



—



—



(69,763)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 231,457



$ 58,732



$ 53,906



$ (208)



$ 343,887

Produced tons sold 2,819



1,144



1,747



—



5,710

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 82.11



$ 51.34



$ 30.86



$ —



$ 60.23







(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 473,562



$ 62,149



$ 102,516



$ 314



$ 638,541

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (53,266)



(902)



—



—



(54,168)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 420,296



$ 61,247



$ 102,516



$ 314



$ 584,373

Produced tons sold 5,860



1,251



2,802



6



9,919

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 71.72



$ 48.96



$ 36.59



$ 52.33



$ 58.91







(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 604,256



$ 122,389



$ 119,964



$ (3)



$ 846,606

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (146,859)



(5,327)



—



—



(152,186)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 457,397



$ 117,062



$ 119,964



$ (3)



$ 694,420

Produced tons sold 5,390



2,088



3,399



—



10,877

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 84.86



$ 56.06



$ 35.29



$ —



$ 63.84







(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.

