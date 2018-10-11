Convention-Busting Experience Life Magazine Expands National and Local Acclaim

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of receiving four awards at FOLIO: in October, Experience Life, the whole-life health and fitness magazine, was awarded top honors in six categories on Thursday, November 1, at the Minnesota Media and Publishing Association (MMPA) Excellence Awards, which celebrates exceptional media and publishing work in the upper Midwest.

Six gold awards included overall excellence, how-to article, single-topic issue, editor's or publisher's editorial, typography, and overall website design/functionality (in either the General Interest or General Interest, Over 60,000 categories). Experience Life was also recognized with seven silver and two bronze wins.

"As a progressive magazine published in an unconventional manner, our team has the ability to cover topics that many others shy away from, as well as experiment with new ways of storytelling across platforms," says Experience Life's Editor in Chief Jamie Martin. "We're thrilled and honored to have our work recognized by industry peers at the national and regional levels."

A finalist in 15 FOLIO: categories, Experience Life was awarded best full issue in the consumer health/fitness category (for the April 2018 "Fresh Perspectives" issue) and best single article or series of articles in the consumer health/fitness category (for "Seeing Stars," a feature article on the new science of concussions). The magazine's design and digital initiatives were also celebrated, with awards for best site design for ExperienceLife.com and best video (for the behind-the-scenes series with influential cover subjects).

Founded in 2001 and published 10 times a year by Life Time, which operates more than 139 premier athletic lifestyle resorts in the United States and Canada, Experience Life is a progressive healthy-living media brand committed to empowering its readers to improve their health and fitness while enjoying their healthiest, happiest, most satisfying lives. Available by subscription and on select newsstands nationwide, it currently enjoys a circulation of 700,000, with an MRI-estimated reach of 3.1 million.

The magazine covers a wide variety of healthy-living topics, including health and nutrition, fitness and athletics, personal wisdom, stress management, sustainable lifestyle, vitality and healthy aging, and active adventure.

For more information about Experience Life, please visit www.experiencelife.com.

About Life Time® - Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 139 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. Additional information is available at www.lifetime.life

