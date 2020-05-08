Converge Technology Solutions Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its first quarter for the period ended March 31st, 2020 on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 after market close. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at 8:30am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Carl Smith, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, May 14th, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local – Toronto (+1) 416 764 8609

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0605

Germany – 08007240293

United Kingdom - 08006522435

Conference ID: 60564007

Recording Playback Numbers:

Toronto (+1) 416 764 8677

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0541

Passcode: 564007

Expiry Date: Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at 11:59pm

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American IT Solution Provider focused on delivering industry leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

