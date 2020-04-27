Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Wins Red Hat North American Partner Award

Converge named Rising Star Partner of the Year, Recognized for Outstanding Channel Contributions for Open Source Software

TORONTO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is proud to announce it has been named Rising Star Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.

Converge was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the commercial sector. Specifically, Converge was recognized for demonstrating collaboration and investment within its Red Hat partnership to achieve success in the efforts to bring Red Hat technologies and services to customers.

"Our clients are placing an emphasis on technologies like containers and automation as they adopt hybrid, multicloud strategies, and we see Red Hat and open source solutions as a key enabler to those strategies," said Greg Berard, President of Converge. "We are honored to be recognized by Red Hat as a Rising Star Partner of the Year and look forward to our continued collaboration."

Red Hat's 2019 North American Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for their dedication to successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2019 across several categories that span Red Hat's open source portfolio and their dedication to delivering customer success.

"Converge is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award," said Ernest Jones, Vice President, North American Partner Sales, Red Hat. "We look forward to our continued relationship with Converge and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their clients."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. combines innovation accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The Company is building a platform of regionally-focused Hybrid IT solutions providers to enhance the ability to provide multi-cloud solutions, blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face today. For more information, visit http://www.convergetp.com.

###

Red Hat is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Related Links

https://convergetp.com/

