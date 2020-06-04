ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte Waives Licensing Fees for MyPath for Clinical for COVID and COVID-Impacted Trials

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the life sciences industry now facing challenges conducting clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic, ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte today announced it is waiving all licensing fees for MyPath for Clinical for current COVID-19 related clinical trials, as well as any current clinical trial impacted by COVID-19. MyPath for Clinical is a cloud-based digital platform designed to enhance the patient experience as well as the success and efficiency of global clinical trials.

Any biopharmaceutical manufacturer, academic research organization, or other organization with a COVID-19 clinical trial or a clinical trial impacted by COVID-19 can take advantage of the offer. License fees will be waived for organizations that sign up for MyPath for Clinical through August 31, 2020. Fees also will be waived for the duration of the clinical trial in process through its completion.

"COVID-19 has impacted the industry's ability to conduct trials with broad travel restrictions, concerns about investigative site capacity, and most importantly patient safety considerations," said Chris Zant, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and chief digital officer, ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte. "Deloitte is committed to helping our clients and society respond to this unprecedented situation."

"MyPath for Clinical is designed to help life sciences companies align with U.S. and international regulatory bodies that have encouraged the adoption of remote data capture and 'siteless' trial capabilities to overcome these challenges and expedite needed solutions during the pandemic. Through this offer we're hoping our clients and other qualifying organizations will be able to minimize the impact of COVID on their trials and move efficiently through the clinical trial process," said Ryan Hoffmeister, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and chief operations officer, ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte.

MyPath for Clinical is a modular, patient-centric platform that can help accelerate the execution of digital clinical trials by taking a holistic approach to connect clinical trial participants, investigators and clinical research associates. It leverages modern cloud, mobile and connected medical device technologies to address three core industry challenges: patient recruitment; patient engagement to drive retention; and protocol management. The ISO 13485 certified platform enables:

Personalized digital patient engagement with guidance and support along the clinical trial lifecycle with enhanced direct connectivity to investigators and patient communities.

Improved patient experience through direct patient data collection as well as a growing ecosystem of connected devices.

Integration of data across multiple inputs into a single HIPAA/GDPR capable cloud platform leveraging multiple Amazon Web Services offerings with integrated analytics and reporting capabilities.

Support for digitally enabled novel virtual clinical trial designs across multiple geographies.

Advanced consent management to enable the collection of robust real-world datasets for future clinical development.

Support for the development of digital therapeutics leveraging a common patient platform and architecture.

MyPath for Clinical lays the foundation for digitizing clinical trials while enhancing patient and investigator engagement by providing education and resources; medication tracking and appointment management; symptom tracking; patient reported outcomes and surveys; and data visualization for patients. It also supports investigators by providing direct connectivity while organizing patient data into helpful dashboards. This can improve the experience for patients and investigators, and enables research teams to generate new insights and provide better patient support while in a trial.

