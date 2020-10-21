Convergence CEO Lauds Proposals by House Select Committee on Modernization of Congress

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Eisner, CEO of Convergence, today hailed the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress for showing "courage, leadership and productivity" in the final report it made public last week, on October 14. Convergence is the national organization leading efforts to solve intractable issues through bringing divided stakeholders together, building trust, and forging consensus. Eisner emphasized the Select Committee's priority on bipartisanship and collaboration, and their budget recommendations, which lean on consensus recommendations emerging from the Convergence Dialogue on Building a Better Budget Process.

"Congratulations to Chair Derek Kilmer, Vice Chair Tom Graves and all twelve members of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress for their courage, leadership and productivity in generating 97 recommendations to make Congress work better for America. Together, the Select Committee's recommendations, especially the emphasis on bipartisan collaboration, map for Congress a pathway to deliver the problem-solving and leadership that Americans crave," Eisner said.

Select Committee Elevates and Sets Example for Bipartisan Collaboration

Eisner said, "Convergence is deeply encouraged by the dedication of the Select Committee over its two-year tenure to operate according to the highest standards of cross-partisan collaboration and deliberation. The Committee has set an example, brightly illuminating that this form of collaboration in Congress is not dead, and proving that meaningful cross-partisan practices in Congress can drive unusual effectiveness and productivity.

"Collaboration across partisan gulfs is not easy, but we believe that embracing cross-partisan practices in the next Congress, as envisioned by the Select Committee recommendations, is the best recipe for Congress to regain the public's trust and to address the historic challenges our nation faces.

"Every day, the growing field of hundreds of grassroots and national organizations that intentionally engage Americans outside of our bubbles and across our differences proves this power of collaborative engagement and problem-solving. These groups, and all Americans yearning to trust Congress to solve the pressing crises of our day, can celebrate the work, example and consensus recommendations forged by the Select Committee."

Select Committee Budget Reform Recommendations Highlight Convergence Dialogue Contributions

Eisner said, "We commend the Committee, as well, for including innovative and much-needed federal budget process reforms in their recommendations. It is a source of pride for Convergence and for the many diverse participants in the Convergence Dialogue on Building a Better Budget Process that the Select Committee leaned heavily on the consensus recommendations that emerged from that dialogue in the set of budget process reform recommendations included in the report.

"We also congratulate the 23 participants of Building a Better Budget Process, who came together across significant ideological and sectoral differences, for their two years of hard work and for forging pathways to consensus support for their recommendations in 2018. It is significant that the Select Committee, after considering and incorporating most elements of those recommendations, was also able to adopt each of its budget reform recommendations – and all of the recommendations in their report – with the unanimous support of the Select Committee members. This bodes extremely well for the ultimate adoption of these recommendations in the House and in Congress."

Read the Select Committee's press release and budget process reform recommendations here. Learn more about the Convergence Dialogue on Building a Better Budget Process here.

About Convergence

Convergence Center for Policy Resolution is a national non-profit based in Washington, DC that convenes individuals and organizations with divergent views to build trust, identify solutions, and form alliances for action on issues of critical public concern. Reports and recommendations issued under our auspices reflect the views of the individuals and organizations who put the ideas forward. Convergence itself remains neutral and does not endorse or take positions on recommendations of its dialogue participants. https://convergencepolicy.org/

