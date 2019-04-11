Convergence Partners Selects 2019 Participants for First-year Associate Program

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergence Partners announced today that it has selected David Smith, Kevin Williams, and David Taylor as its First-Year Associates for the 2019 fiscal year.

Each year, Convergence Partners selects its program participants from hundreds of prospective candidates around the world. The firm's First-Year Associate Program is designed to sponsor individuals through completing their education in a field of study pertinent to the firm's operations, while providing them with the opportunity to gain invaluable real-world experience in firm projects to supplement their academic training.

Program participants are assigned to one of the focus areas of the firm at their discretion, which matches their interests and academic goals. Associates choose from: Defense & Intelligence, Entertainment, Aviation, Energy, Healthcare Innovation, or Technology. Associates are assigned to a project team to learn the real-world application of their education, and are given escalating levels of involvement as their education and training deepen. During the associate's participation in the program, the firm sponsors all education-related expenses and associates are hired on a part-time basis until graduation receiving the same remuneration package as associates who joined the firm outside of the First-Year Associate Program. Following graduation, these associates are typically promoted to Senior Associate, and are assigned full-time responsibilities on a project team.

"We are delighted to welcome our newest team members to Convergence. The selection process is extremely rigorous, and these individuals have shown themselves to have the drive and skill to achieve both their individual as well as the firm's goals. We are very proud to invest in them, so that they can reach their full potential," said Timothy Batchelor, Co-Founder, Convergence Partners.

Shawn Beswick, Co-Founder, Convergence Partners, added that "the selection process has become the most rigorous in the industry. We seek out the most promising candidates that over time will evolve into assuming leadership roles in the firm. We are in a period of the highest rate of growth since Tim and I founded the firm, and, as a result, need to identify the best talent to develop into the firm's future leaders. These individuals offer unlimited promise, and we are immensely proud to support their development."

Convergence Partners was co-founded by Timothy S. Batchelor and Shawn L. Beswick in 2009. More information is available at https://www.convergence-partners.org.

SOURCE Convergence Partners

Related Links

https://www.convergence-partners.org/

