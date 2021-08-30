Convergent Therapeutics Appoints Alexander Brown as Chief Operating Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Therapeutics, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for prostate and other cancers, today announced the appointment of Alexander Brown to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer.

"Alex brings to Convergent extensive commercial and operational expertise, gained from his experience with a number of the industry's top biopharmaceutical companies including Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck KGaA and others," stated Philip Kantoff, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Convergent Therapeutics. "We are eager to leverage Alex's exceptional talents at this critical juncture, as we continue to build out our team and progress our unique pipeline of next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies, initially aimed at prostate cancer."

Mr. Brown added, "Convergent Therapeutics' dual-targeted radionuclide technology, the basis for lead asset, CONV 01-α, (225Ac−J591), an antibody directed at prostate specific membrane antigen coupled to Actinium 225, represents a new paradigm in the treatment of prostate cancer, in part, due to the combination of monoclonal antibodies and small molecule drugs currently in development for this patient population. Moreover, Phase I clinical data of CONV 01-α in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, as presented at ASCO 2021, showed that CONV 01-α monotherapy alone, is tolerable with evidence of impressive clinical activity in heavily pretreated and unselected patients, which is extremely encouraging. I look forward to bringing my knowledge to bear to help move this and other cutting-edge programs forward, and to expand the company's operational and future commercialization capabilities."

Prior to joining Convergent, Mr. Brown was the Head of New Product Planning, Global Oncology, at Sanofi responsible for the commercial readiness of the company's early-stage oncology pipeline. Before that, he served in several positions of increasing responsibility at EMD Serono (a Merck KGaA subsidiary). Most recently, as Senior Director, Global Commercial Oncology, BAVENCIO® (avelumab), Mr. Brown was a founding member of the Merck KGaA-Pfizer immune-oncology alliance and responsible for the first commercialization of BAVENCIO® in Merkle Cell carcinoma. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown supported the commercialization of ICLUSIG® (ponatinib) and ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib) at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and earlier at Sanofi, was responsible for global development operations in support of the launch and life-cycle management of JEVTANA® (cabazitaxel) in prostate cancer.

Mr. Brown earned his Bachelor of Science in medical microbiology and immunology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his Master of Business Administration from Carnegie-Mellon University.

About Convergent Therapeutics

Convergent Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for prostate and other cancers. The company's proprietary technology involves dual-targeted radionuclide therapy developed by Dr. Neil Bander, Professor of Urologic Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine and licensed to Convergent by Cornell University. CONV 01-α, a monoclonal antibody conjugated with 225Ac, a radioactive alpha particle emitter, was specifically designed to bind to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). A key functional feature of CONV 01-α is that, once bound to PSMA, it becomes internalized, thereby delivering its powerful radioactive payload directly into the prostate cancer cells. CONV 01-α is covered by multiple issued U.S. and foreign patents. If FDA-approved, CONV 01-α would be the first antibody approved to direct a radioisotope to prostate cancer, and the first drug approved for the use of 225Ac in a cancer treatment.

