ConvergeOne and Evolve IP Enter Strategic Hospitality Partnership

WAYNE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, and one of the world's largest providers of enterprise-quality hosted communications for the hospitality industry, today announced that it has entered into a hospitality white label partnership with ConvergeOne. ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to create customer value and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose.

As part of the hospitality program, ConvergeOne will deliver solutions to their hospitality clients and the market in general based on Evolve IP's solution, which is purpose-built for hotels.

Major components of the Evolve IP hospitality solution that ConvergeOne will deliver include:

World-class voice platform – Evolve IP's hospitality solution is built on the world's largest, most reliable, voice platform from Cisco

Evolve IP's hospitality solution is built on the world's largest, most reliable, voice platform from Cisco Guest phones – Evolve IP's crystal-clear quality is delivered via the most advanced handsets available from Polycom, Yealink, Cisco and other hospitality phone providers. Hotels can re-use, on nearly all occasions, existing guest room phones; significantly reducing costs and easing migration to a fully hosted PBC solution.

Evolve IP's crystal-clear quality is delivered via the most advanced handsets available from Polycom, Yealink, Cisco and other hospitality phone providers. Hotels can re-use, on nearly all occasions, existing guest room phones; significantly reducing costs and easing migration to a fully hosted PBC solution. Interactive room features – Guests enjoy advanced features like call accounting, superior voicemail functions, wake-up services and much more.

Guests enjoy advanced features like call accounting, superior voicemail functions, wake-up services and much more. Staff calling – from the front desk to management offices to mobile phones, calls are delivered wherever staff members are, and regardless of conditions on site.

from the front desk to management offices to mobile phones, calls are delivered wherever staff members are, and regardless of conditions on site. Contact center – fully-integrated with the Evolve IP phone system, the Evolve IP contact center solution delivers a great experience for guests and delivers key business insights and reports for hotel management.

fully-integrated with the Evolve IP phone system, the Evolve IP contact center solution delivers a great experience for guests and delivers key business insights and reports for hotel management. Collaboration – today's hotel groups understand the need for staff collaboration that extends from the corporate office to franchise locations. Leveraging Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Cisco voice services, Evolve IP and ConvergeOne deliver unmatched collaboration solutions for hotel groups.

"We're incredibly excited to be working with ConvergeOne in the hospitality market. The timing for this partnership, with the expected slowdown in the pandemic couldn't be better," said Paul Harrison, Managing Director for Evolve IP. "We are the experts in this industry and understand every detail that's required to deliver a world-class guest experience. Combining our expertise with ConvergeOne's success in the hospitality market will enable us to expand our services into new hotel groups and venues and deliver a superior experience for their clients as life and travel returns to normal. We're looking forward to growing our relationship and driving revenue for both of our firms."

"Evolve IP is clearly a leading provider to the hospitality market with their ability to deliver the world's leading VoIP platform from Cisco, plus unmatched hospitality features and Microsoft Teams integration," said Bret Lathrop, Senior Director – Offer Management and International Alliance Practice of ConvergeOne. "While the pandemic has impacted all markets, it has hit the hospitality industry especially hard. Evolve IP and the ConvergeOne team have come up with several programs to help those businesses make an easy transition from their on-premises solution to a cloud solution; a request they have been asking for over recent years. We're looking forward to working closely with our clients on solutions like the ones from Evolve IP has for the hospitality market."

