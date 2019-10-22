ConvergeOne Joins RingCentral's New Platinum Partner Program

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that it has been named a Platinum Partner of RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

ConvergeOne's inclusion in RingCentral's Platinum Partner Program confirms its status as one of RingCentral's most strategic partners. As a Platinum Partner, ConvergeOne will receive a number of benefits that allow it to better serve ConvergeOne and RingCentral customers, including exclusive training and support resources.

Through this partnership, ConvergeOne will bring RingCentral solutions, including RingCentral Office® and RingCentral Contact Center™, to business customers. RingCentral provides mobile-first voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions as a complete seamless experience. Easier to manage and more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premises communications systems, RingCentral's cloud solutions meet the needs of today's mobile and distributed workforce.

"We are delighted to continue to build upon our strategic partnership with RingCentral by joining its Platinum Partner Program," said John F. Lyons, President, Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "By combining RingCentral's powerful cloud communications and collaboration capabilities with ConvergeOne's award-winning cloud and managed services and industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 70, we are poised to deliver solutions that meet customers' evolving technology needs and service requirements."

"ConvergeOne understands the changing market dynamics from the world of legacy on-premises systems to the new cloud solutions, and we're thrilled they have selected RingCentral as their strategic Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions partner," said Zane Long, SVP of global channel sales at RingCentral. "Together with ConvergeOne, we look forward to helping the customers that are interested in transforming their companies and leveraging the cloud solutions for their business."

About ConvergeOne

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

RingCentral Office and RingCentral Contact Center are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Craig Chumley

Executive Vice President, Cloud, Managed Services + Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.262.2242

cchumley@convergeone.com

SOURCE ConvergeOne

Related Links

http://convergeone.com

