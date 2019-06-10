Convergia signs on as Libelium's Pan-American Value-Added Distributor of Smart World IoT Solutions

MIAMI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergia and Libelium signed a Pan-American Libelium product distribution agreement to serve Canada, United States, Mexico, Central and South America. The deal extends Convergia marketplace of connectivity and IoT Solutions with Libelium's advanced edge computing, sensors and solutions.

The distribution agreement further enhances Convergia connectivity offerings, which includes the Connectivity by Convergia (CxC) SIM Platform – The Pan-American multi - operator cellular platform for SIM connectivity life cycle management and CxC IoT App Factory. The CxC SIM platform enables Libelium IoT products on the world's largest and best cellular operators and the CxC IoT App Factory accelerates vertical market cloud applications to market. Sandra Pradilla, Libelium Distributor Manager, states; "Libelium is enthused to add Convergia as our Pan-American Value-Added Distributor and recognizes Convergia as a strong partner to lead suppliers to large Enterprise and Industrials in their digital transformation with connected products."

Alex Bitar, Founder and President of Convergia, states, "Convergia recognizes Libelium as leaders of advanced connected products and solutions. Libelium takes a solutions approach to IoT, unlike others that seem to be a "bag of parts" that customers must figure out how to apply to a business use case. We are enthused to distribute Libelium products in our Pan-American market."

About Convergia

Convergia is the Pan-American Value-Added Distributor for Connectivity Solutions, offering a high-speed bespoke network backbone through Canada, US, Mexico and LATAM with last mile wired and cellular wireless connectivity to a growing list of voice, data, IoT connectivity products and solutions. Convergia is a member of a global multi-billion-dollar group, with more than 20 years' experience offering telecom voice, data and IoT solutions to an exemplary list of channel partners and customers who benefit from Convergia high quality delivery, service and 24/7/365 support by people for people. Convergia has more info on the connectivity products at: www.convergia.io

Convergia Value Added smart world solutions from Libelium are here; https://www.convergia.io/cxc-iot/

About Libelium

Libelium powers the Smart IoT world by delivering edge computing and sensor solutions to the cloud for vertical connected product industries. Libelium products connect on the most popular wireless protocols; ZigBee, Bluetooth, Sigfox, LoRaWAN, 4G/3G/GPRS, CAT-M, NB-IoT over long distances while maintaining low power consumption in high growth markets; Smart Cities, Smart Environment, Smart Water, Smart Metering, Smart Parking, Security & Emergencies, Retail, Logistics, Industrial Control, Smart Agriculture, and eHealth.. More info at: http://www.libelium.com

