Convergint Celebrates 20th Annual Day Of Service Benefitting Schools And Non-Profits

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 20th consecutive year, Convergint offices will close so more than 3,400 colleagues can give their time, expertise, and resources at 85 locations across the globe.

The $1.6 billion global system integrator's efforts are part of their 20th annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day, launched to commemorate the founding of the firm in 2001, and to support the local communities where their colleagues live and work. Helping underserved schools and organizations step up security and address security-related challenges is a major focus of the day. To date, Convergint has donated expertise, time, and more than $200,000 in security equipment to schools needing updated security protocols. This year, school security upgrades and donations are taking place in Atlanta, GA, Clifton, NJ, Denver, CO, Nashville, TN, Salt Lake City, UT, Columbus, OH, and Cincinnati, OH, among others.

Addressing the needs of non-profits who were heavily impacted by decreased donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, many teams are also serving unique local organizations, including:

Long Island, NY - United Cerebral Palsy School and Home

Cincinnati, OH - St. James Orphanage

Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Foster Care Association

El Paso, TX - El Paso Child Crisis Center

Bixby, OK - Broken Arrow Youth Sports

Federal Way, WA - Boys & Girls Clubs

Richmond, VA - Veterans Administration Medical Center

"This year was unlike any other, the pandemic adding unforeseen security challenges in every sector. Schools in particular were faced with unique challenges, whether classes were taught remotely or in person," said Convergint CEO Ken Lochiatto. "We're in a position to step up and address these new and evolving challenges, and giving back is central to who we are as a company. We are grateful that we can offer our experience, talents, and connections in our local communities. We can't think of a better way to celebrate the day of our anniversary."

The service-focused annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day began 20 years ago. Convergint will continue to donate time and expertise throughout the month to provide additional support for schools and other non-profit organizations.

For more information about Convergint's Social Responsibility and STEP Up initiatives, how to donate materials, or to see if your local school can participate, go to www.convergint.com/STEPUp.

Convergint is a $1.6 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire alarm, and life safety systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 3 years, Convergint boasts over 6,000 colleagues and more than 150 locations worldwide, including a strong presence in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

