Convergint Technologies Expands Geographic Coverage Into Quebec With Acquisition Of Altel

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergint Technologies, a worldwide leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of Altel. With 28 years of systems integration experience, Altel develops sophisticated, intelligent electronic security solutions for customers across many vertical markets.

"Altel brings us strong integration capabilities and deeply experienced colleagues," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint Technologies. "They will further enhance our reach and service offering, enabling us to continue on our goal of being our customers' best service provider. We are excited to welcome the Altel team into the Convergint Technologies family."

Headquartered in the Montreal area, Altel expands Convergint's presence in the province of Quebec, and it also brings additional coverage via offices in Toronto and Calgary. Founded in 1989 by Ricky Dumas, Jacques Leclair, and Yves Paquin, Altel has since built a strong, diversified customer base across the government, pharmaceutical, financial, and educational markets. All 54 Altel colleagues have joined Convergint and brought the company their robust expertise in creating high-end, custom electronic security solutions.

"Joining Convergint presents many new growth opportunities for Altel and its colleagues," said Ricky Dumas, President of Altel. "Altel and Convergint are both very passionate about the values we believe in, with service to our customers being paramount. Combining our forces with Convergint will enable us to expand our offerings to our customers and deepen our service capabilities."

Convergint Technologies was formed in 2001 on a core set of Values & Beliefs which remain unchanged to this day and are the foundation of the company's culture. Central to those principles is a strong dedication to customer service, and Convergint evaluates potential acquisitions based on their alignment with its culture. Altel shares in this commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence.

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

