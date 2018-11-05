Convergint Technologies Expands In The Western United States With The Acquistion Of Firstline Security Integration

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergint Technologies, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of Firstline Security Integration (FSI). Founded in 1992, Firstline Security Integration is a provider of cutting-edge, customized integrated security solutions to the western United States.

Headquartered in Anaheim, Calif., FSI has built strong relationships with many key customers throughout the west, including those in the energy, utilities, municipalities, healthcare, and higher education markets. With an additional office in San Diego, Calif., FSI has 49 experienced colleagues, all of whom will be joining the Convergint organization.

"Firstline Security Integration brings a great wealth of systems integration expertise to Convergint," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint Technologies. "Steve Morefield and the colleagues of FSI have built a strong business across many verticals in California and beyond, and we welcome them into Convergint Nation."

"Our core philosophies regarding customer service are very well-aligned, so we felt confident knowing that Convergint will not only help us maintain the requirements of our customers, but exceed them in every way," said Steve Morefield, owner of Firstline Security Integration. "This was a key reason for our decision to join the Convergint organization, and so I greatly look forward to the opportunities it will provide our customers and colleagues."

Convergint's history of uninterrupted growth has been achieved both organically and via acquisition. The driver of this growth, according to Lochiatto, is Convergint's mission to be its customers' best service provider. Each acquisition that Convergint undertakes becomes a chance to further add to its culture of service, Lochiatto added.

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

SOURCE Convergint Technologies

Related Links

http://www.convergint.com

