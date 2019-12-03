Convergint Technologies Expands North American Presence With The Acquisition Of Pendergraph Systems

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergint Technologies, a worldwide leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of Pendergraph Systems. Pendergraph is an Oklahoma-based systems integration firm experienced in the design, assembly, installation, maintenance, and management of fire, life safety, and security systems. This will be Convergint's fifth acquisition of 2019.

"Convergint and Pendergraph share in a culture dedicated to integrity and service," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint Technologies. "Pendergraph's team of 32 customer-centric colleagues will be bringing their expertise to Convergint, and they will enhance our ability to provide the highest quality of service to customers throughout the Oklahoma area."

With a location in Tulsa, Pendergraph has a strong regional presence with a focus on providing installation and service for commercial customers. Pendergraph brings Convergint key customer relationships across the entire Oklahoma region, including school districts, municipalities, healthcare institutions, and global companies with a local presence.

"Convergint Technologies will provide an excellent home for the Pendergraph family," said Doug Padgett, President of Pendergraph Systems. "The combined experience of our colleagues will bring a level of competencies and opportunities unparalleled in Oklahoma."



About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a $1 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

SOURCE Convergint Technologies

Related Links

https://www.convergint.com

