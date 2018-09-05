Convergint Technologies Strengthens Banking Expertise With Acquisition Of Integrated Security Solutions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergint Technologies, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of Integrated Security Solutions, a single-source provider of electronic and physical security solutions in Wisconsin and northern Michigan.

Founded in 1993, Integrated Security Solutions services and supports the majority of financial institutions in Wisconsin. Integrated Security Solutions' 48-person team will join Convergint and continue serving customers in the upper Midwest.

"Convergint has become a market leader within the financial industry, and Integrated Security Solutions has over 25 years of their own experience in this space," said Ken Lochiatto, Chief Executive Officer of Convergint Technologies. "This acquisition brings us a team of highly skilled security professionals and expands our geographic coverage into Wisconsin and Michigan."

Convergint Technologies was founded in 2001 on a set of principles that remain unchanged today, and at the center of these values is an unwavering dedication to service. It is this commitment that drives Convergint's growth organically and via acquisition, in order to continually increase service capabilities for customers, Lochiatto says. Integrated Security Solutions shares in Convergint's cultural focus on service.

"Integrated Security Solutions has earned the reputation of being the best service provider to our customers," said Joel Anders, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Security Solutions. "By partnering with Convergint Technologies, we will have more resources to expand on that reputation. In addition to a customer-first philosophy, both of our organizations believe in the value of empowering colleagues. We are excited to experience all the future opportunities this partnership will offer."

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is an industry-leading organization that designs, installs, and services integrated building systems, including electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

