Conversational AI (IVA and Chatbots) Market by Component, Type, Technology, Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conversational AI Market by Component (Platform and Services), Type (IVA and Chatbots), Technology, Application (Customer Support, Personal Assistant, Customer Engagement, Retention), Deployment Mode, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conversational AI market size to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2019 to USD 15.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.2% during 2019-2024.

The major growth drivers for the market include the increasing demand for AI-powered customer support services, omni-channel deployment, and reduced chatbot development cost. Lack of awareness may restrain market growth.

The personal assistant application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Conversational AI plays a crucial role in personal assistant. Personal assistants are capable of comprehending open conversations while contextualizing them to a particular case or scenario. Enterprises are leveraging AI technology by utilizing a combination of ML and NLU which enables the assistants to be trained with industry-specific knowledge and unique business data for a faster time to market

The ML and deep learning technology segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the conversational AI market has been segmented into ML and deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and Automated Speech Recognition (ASR). The ML and deep learning segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the growing demand to automate communication and create personalized customer experiences.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the conversational AI market by region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth in the number of AI vendors in major APAC countries, such as China, India, and Japan and technological advancements, is expected to be a key growth driver for the market in APAC.

It profiles major vendors in the global conversational AI market including Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Baidu (China), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Nuance (US), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Conversica (US), Haptik (India), Rasa (Germany), Rulai (US), Avaamo (US), Kore.ai (US), Solvvy (US), Pypestream (US), Inbenta (US), Creative Virtual (UK) and Saarthi.ai (India).

It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the conversational AI market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Conversational AI Market

4.2 Market: Top 3 Applications

4.3 Market, By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Services and Technology



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for AI-Powered Customer Support Services

5.2.1.2 Omnichannel Deployment and Reduced Chatbot Development Cost

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Customer Engagement Through Social Media Platforms

5.2.3.2 Integration of Advanced AI Capabilities Adding Value to the Conversational AI Offering

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Accuracy in Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Introduction

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.4.4 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

5.4.5 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

5.4.6 Service Organizational Control (SOC) 2

5.4.7 Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID) II



6 Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platform

6.2.1 Platforms Provide A Complete Foundation to Create Various Conversational AI Applications

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Training and Consulting

6.3.1.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Conversational AI Solutions to Boost the Growth of Training and Consulting Services

6.3.2 System Integration and Deployment

6.3.2.1 Conversational AI Vendors to Offer System Integration and Testing Services to Effectively Overcome System-Related Issues

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Growing Deployment of Conversational AI Platform to Increase Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intelligent Virtual Assistants

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Personal Assistant Application to Pave the Way for the Conversational AI Market in Different Verticals

7.3 Chatbots

7.3.1 AI-Based Chatbots to Automate Conversation Across Channels to Grow at A Rapid Pace in the Coming Years



8 Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

8.2.1 Growing Demand to Automate Communication and Create Personalized Customer Experiences to Increase Adoption of Conversational AI Among Enterprises

8.3 Natural Language Processing

8.3.1 Natural Language Processing Technology to Grow at A Rapid Pace in the Coming Years

8.4 Automated Speech Recognition

8.4.1 Growing Need to Recognize Human Voice By Machines to Handle Queries Or Response Effectively



9 Market, By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Benefits Such as Scalability and Ease of Implementation to Boost Growth of Cloud Deployment Model

9.3 On-Premises

9.3.1 Data-Sensitive Organizations to Adopt On-Premises Deployment Model to Deploy Conversational AI Solutions



10 Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Customer Support

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Handling Customer Queries to Pave the Way for the Conversational AI Market in Various Verticals

10.3 Personal Assistant

10.3.1 Personal Assistant Application to Grow at A Rapid Pace in the Coming Years

10.4 Branding and Advertisement

10.4.1 Need to Create Awareness and Perform Effective Branding Activities to Boost Growth of Conversational AI Market

10.5 Customer Engagement and Retention

10.5.1 Need to Provide Omnichannel Customer Experience to Fuel the Growth of Customer Engagement and Retention Application

10.6 Onboarding and Employee Engagement

10.6.1 Growing Demand for Employee Retention and Engagement for Organizational Growth and Development

10.7 Data Privacy and Compliance

10.7.1 Need to Secure Customers' Data and Stringent Regulatory Compliance to Pave Way for Adoption of Conversational AI

10.8 Others



11 Conversational AI Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Major Use Cases: By Industry

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.2.1 Conversational AI Solutions Help Financial Institutions Effortlessly Connect With Customers to Provide Enhanced Customer Experience

11.3 Retail and E-commerce

11.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Conversational AI Solutions By Retail and E-commerce Vertical on Various Channels for Greater Customer Engagement

11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.4.1 Conversational AI Solutions to Improve Patient Management, Monitoring, and Experience and Engagement

11.5 Travel and Hospitality

11.5.1 Automation of Booking Process Through Various Platforms to Increase Adoption of Chatbots and Intelligent Virtual Assistants

11.6 Telecom

11.6.1 Growing Demand for Effective Contact Centre and Operational Cost Reduction Will Give A Boost to the Growth of Conversational AI in the Telecom Vertical

11.7 Media and Entertainment

11.7.1 Demand for Personalized and Enhanced Customer Experience to Increase Adoption of Conversational AI Solutions

11.8 Others



12 Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.1.2 Innovators

13.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3 Business Strategy Excellence



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Google

14.2 Microsoft

14.3 AWS

14.4 IBM

14.5 Oracle

14.6 Nuance

14.7 Baidu

14.8 SAP

14.9 Artificial Solutions

14.10 Kore.AI

14.11 Avaamo

14.12 Conversica

14.13 Haptik

14.14 Rasa

14.15 Solvvy

14.16 Pypestream

14.17 Inbenta

14.18 Rulai

14.19 Creative Virtual

14.20 Saarthi.AI



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7zt67r/conversational_ai?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

