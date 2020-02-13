Conversational AI Market to Witness a 30.2% CAGR Over 2019-2024 - Positive ROI for Companies Deploying Conversational AI Solutions

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conversational AI Market Research Report: By Component, Deployment, Type, Industry, Technology, Application, Geographical Outlook - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) market generated $3.2 billion and is predicted to reach $15 billion in 2024, advancing at a 30.2% CAGR during 2019-2024.



The market is growing due to the rising demand for AI-powered customer support services, positive return on investment (ROI) for companies deploying conversational AI solutions, and increasing number of solution providers in the market. Conversational AI refers to the application of intelligent virtual assistants (IVA), intelligent interactive voice response (IVR), and chatbots in different industries for automating interactions with the customer and creating a personalized customer experience.



On the basis of technology, the conversational AI market is divided into automated speech recognition, natural language processing, machine learning, and others (which include cognitive computing, computer vision, image processing, and video recognition). During the forecast period, the machine learning division is predicted to witness the fastest growth. The reason for this is that the conversational AI solutions are able to learn from previous responses to several queries, with the help of this technology, which further increases the ability of machines in answering questions.



In terms of application, the conversational AI market is categorized into onboarding and employee engagement, branding and advertisement, customer support, customer engagement and retention, and personal assistant. The personal assistant category is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR, of 31%, during the forecast period. This is because of the conversational AI solutions, such as IVA and chatbots, that act as a personal assistant and are able to control one's schedule and organize social and business meetings on behalf of the person. The technology further conveys such details to the person through webpage, calendar, and inbox.



Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Component

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Deployment

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Industry

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Technology

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.7 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.8 Analysis Period

1.3.9 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.9.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Component

4.1.1.1 Platform

4.1.1.2 Service

4.1.1.2.1 Support and maintenance

4.1.1.2.2 Training and consulting

4.1.1.2.3 System integration

4.1.2 By Deployment

4.1.2.1 Cloud

4.1.2.2 On-premises

4.1.3 By Type

4.1.3.1 Chatbot

4.1.3.2 IVA

4.1.3.3 Intelligent IVR system

4.1.4 By Industry

4.1.4.1 BFSI

4.1.4.2 Retail and e-commerce

4.1.4.3 Healthcare

4.1.4.4 Hospitality

4.1.4.5 Telecom

4.1.4.6 Media and entertainment

4.1.4.7 Others

4.1.5 By Technology

4.1.5.1 NLP

4.1.5.2 Machine learning

4.1.5.3 ASR

4.1.5.4 Others

4.1.6 By Application

4.1.6.1 Customer Support

4.1.6.2 Personal Assistant

4.1.6.3 Branding and Advertisement

4.1.6.4 Customer Engagement and Retention

4.1.6.5 Onboarding and Employee Engagement

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of AI Solutions in Customer Service Applications

4.3.1.2 Rising Implementation of Chatbots and IVAs for Healthcare Applications

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Rising Number of Solution Providers

4.3.2.2 Growing Demand for AI-Powered Customer Support Services

4.3.2.3 Positive Return on Investment (ROI) for Companies Deploying Conversational AI Solutions

4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High Deployment Cost of AI Chatbots Hindering Their Adoption in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4.3.3.2 Low Accuracy of AI Chatbots in Handling Customer Queries

4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Usage of Conversational AI Chatbots for Improved Customer Engagement

4.3.4.2 Integration of Conversational AI Chatbots for Employee Retention and Engagement

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Service, by Type

5.2 By Deployment

5.3 By Type

5.4 By Industry

5.5 By Technology

5.6 By Application

5.7 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Players and Their Offering

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Recent Activities of Key Players

11.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.5.1 Product Launches

11.5.2 Partnerships

11.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.5.4 Client Wins

11.5.5 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Nuance Communications Inc.

12.3 Conversica Inc.

12.4 Haptik Inc.

12.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.

12.6 Microsoft Corporation

12.7 SAP SE

12.8 Oracle Corporation

12.9 Google LLC

12.10 Baidu Inc.



