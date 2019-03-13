Conversational AI Market Worth $15.7 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Conversational AI Market by Component (Platform and Services), Type (IVA and Chatbots), Technology, Application (Customer Support, Personal Assistant, and Customer Engagement and Retention), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Conversational AI Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2019 to USD 15.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors fueling the market growth include the increasing demand for AI powered customer support services and omni-channel deployment, and reduced chatbot development costs. The rise in customer engagement through social media platforms and integration of advanced AI capabilities will add value to the conversational AI offering would provide opportunities in the Conversational AI Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Conversational AI Market"

52 – Tables

46 – Figures

160 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49043506

Chatbots segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Vendors offer conversational AI based on interfaces used. Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA) and chatbots are 2 types of conversational AI. The chatbots segment is estimated to hold a larger market size, owing to the increasing demand for AI-powered chatbots to analyze customer insights in real time. The AI-based chatbots can be used by the enterprises to understand user behavior, purchasing habits, and preference over time and accordingly can answer queries.

Retail and eCommerce vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

For the retail and eCommerce vertical, better customer service leads to customer loyalty, customer retention, increased conversion rate, and reduced shopping cart abandonment. The vertical has to strategize customer engagement channels to fulfill the demand of tech-savvy consumers. Due to a rapid increase in the number of mobile subscribers, mCommerce has played a vital role in the retail and eCommerce industry. It helps in enhancing the customer experience, employee efficiency, and the overall functioning of the business.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=49043506

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is the major revenue-generating region in the global Conversational AI Market. The region is witnessing major developments in the conversational AI platform space. Many AI solution providers in North America are experimenting in the Conversational AI Market by integrating AI and ML functionalities with their existing conversational platforms. They are also adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the Conversational AI Market.

Major vendors in the global Conversational AI Market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Baidu (China), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Nuance (US), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Conversica (US), Haptik (India), Rasa (Germany), Rulai (US), Avaamo (US), Kore.ai (US), Solvvy (US), Pypestream (US), Inbenta (US), Creative Virtual (UK) and Saarthi.ai (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/conversational-ai-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets