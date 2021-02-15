Conversational Programming Feature Now Standard on Select Okuma CNC Machines

With AOT onboard, a highly-intuitive graphical user interface provides step-by-step instructions that guide operators through the process of selecting material type, tooling, processes, and cutting motions for the desired part design. From there, the system then simulates the cutting process in a 3D graphical view before exporting the NC (numeric control) program. Using AOT to create custom programs allows shops to maximize their machine tool's full potential, while eliminating concern regarding correct program syntax.

Advantages of Using Advanced One Touch

A key benefit of AOT is that it allows shops to get the most out of their machine tools while avoiding typical manufacturing pitfalls. Specifically, it allows users to:

Easily create and edit part designs directly at the machine tool

Follow step-by-step instructions to streamline the process of selecting material type, shape, tooling, processes and cutting motions

Import 2D drawings straight into AOT using the DXF (drawing exchange format) import function

Simulate the cutting process and show a cutting time study

Program conversational files and run the NC (numeric control) code

Import NC code straight into AOT from CAM (computer-aided machining) systems or other programs

Automatically post program notes for future reference

Perform a process restart from the conversational file, making it easier to re-run features without knowing specific line numbers to restart from

Shops that do not currently have AOT installed on their machines can give Advanced One Touch a try by downloading a free 60-day trial. The trial version is for use on a PC and will provide an interactive preview of the functionalities and benefits of the software. For more information and to download the free trial visit Okuma's AOT webpage.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, controls, drives, motors, encoders, and spindles, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies , Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit https://www.okuma.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation

Related Links

www.okuma.com

