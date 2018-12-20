Conversion of Shares

News provided by

Essity

Dec 28, 2018, 02:15 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Essity's articles of association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company. When such a conversion has occurred, the company is obligated by law to disclose any such changes in this manner.

In December, at the request of shareholders 42 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes in the company thereafter amounts to 1,278,277,428.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 702,342,489 of which 63,992,771 are Class A shares and 638,349,718 are Class B shares.

NB: This information is such that Essity must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on December 28, 2018, at 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Stoltz
Media Relations Manager
+46-8-788-51-55

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/essity/r/conversion-of-shares,c2706357

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Essity

Also from this source

Dec 20, 2018, 03:35 ET Invitation to Essity's Year-end Report 2018 Press Conference...

Dec 20, 2018, 02:24 ET Essity's Emission Targets in Line With Paris Climate Agreement...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Conversion of Shares

News provided by

Essity

Dec 28, 2018, 02:15 ET