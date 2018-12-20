Conversion of Shares
Dec 28, 2018, 02:15 ET
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Essity's articles of association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company. When such a conversion has occurred, the company is obligated by law to disclose any such changes in this manner.
In December, at the request of shareholders 42 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes in the company thereafter amounts to 1,278,277,428.
The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 702,342,489 of which 63,992,771 are Class A shares and 638,349,718 are Class B shares.
NB: This information is such that Essity must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on December 28, 2018, at 08:00 CET.
