Converted Flexible Packaging Market to grow by USD 21.73 mn| Shift from Rigid Packaging to Converted Flexible Packaging to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the converted flexible packaging market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 21.73 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The shift from rigid packaging to converted flexible packaging and increasing consumer preference for packaged food are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent regulations on the manufacture of converted flexible packaging will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The converted flexible packaging market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

The converted flexible packaging market report is segmented by Product (Pouches, Bags, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The converted flexible packaging market share growth by the pouches segment will be significant for revenue generation. Pouches have a strong visual impact on consumers, hence they are used in the packaging of agriculture products, dry foods, liquids, and candies. The different sizes of pouches seal thoroughly and ensure the products are not affected by dirt, moisture, or bacteria. The global converted flexible packaging market has been benefitted from the innovation of resealable pouches. This technology enables the consumers to close the package properly and snack from the same pouch repeatedly. The rise in packaged food and beverages production and consumption is anticipated to fuel up the manufacturing of pouches segment during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The converted flexible packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amcor Plc - The company offers a wide range of converted flexible packaging for cheese with the smallest micro-perforations on the market.

Bischof + Klein SE and Co. KG - The company offers converted flexible packaging solutions, with modern convenience elements and luminous print designs, are extremely eye-catching.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - The company offers a wide range of converted flexible packaging solutions for consumer products.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - The company offers a wide range of converted flexible packaging such as strength packaging, standard folding cartons, and many more.

Koehler Paper SE - The company offers flexible packaging paper such as NexFlex product range that offers reliability, quality, and confidence.

The company offers flexible packaging paper such as NexFlex product range that offers reliability, quality, and confidence.

Converted Flexible Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Bischof + Klein SE and Co. KG, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Koehler Paper SE, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sappi Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Transcontinental Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

