Conveyor Belt Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Bando Chemical Industries Ltd. and BEHA Innovation GmbH | Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 18:00 ET
The conveyor belt market report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The conveyor belt market from Industrials sector will showcase Negative impact due to the pandemic. With rising cases of infections worldwide and gradually recovering economic activities across the globe, the conveyor belt market demand will show Neutral & Inferior growth during the next few years.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Conveyor Belt Market Analysis Report by Type (Medium-weight, Light-weight, and Heavy-weight) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) Forecasts 2021-2025: https://www.technavio.com/report/conveyor-belt-market-industry-analysis
The conveyor belt market is driven by the increasing demand for automation in material handling. In addition, the rising aging population is also anticipated to boost the growth of the conveyor belt market.
Major Five Conveyor Belt Companies:
- Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.
- BEHA Innovation GmbH
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
Conveyor Belt Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Medium-weight - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Light-weight - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Heavy-weight - size and forecast 2020-2025
Conveyor Belt Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
