Conveyor Sorting Systems Market size to grow by USD 899.83 million| Market Insights Highlight Advantages of Conveyor Sorting Systems as Key Driver | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The conveyor sorting systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key players must strengthen their strategies to maintain their market shares; the competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the increase in R&D innovations, new product launches, and the entry of new players to capitalize on the growing demand for conveyor sorting systems.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

FIVES Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co.

Interroll Holding AG

KION GROUP AG

Siemens AG

Toyota Industries Corp.

Vanderlande Industries BV

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in conveyor sorting systems market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China and Japan are the key markets for conveyor sorting systems market in the region.

Key Segment Analysis

The report is segmented by end-user into the following: logistics and transportation industry, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Key drivers such as advantages of conveyor sorting systems have been included in the conveyor sorting systems market, with emerging growth regions, which will offer immense business opportunities. Over the years, there has been an increase in the adoption of conveyor sorting systems by end-users depending on factors such as throughput rate requirements, weights, shapes, and sizes of products to be sorted and the packaging format needed.

However, challenges such as high cost of implementation will impede market growth. Since conveyor sorting systems involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. Also, investments in trailers and docks, as well as in their modification, add to the costs.

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist conveyor sorting systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the conveyor sorting systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the conveyor sorting systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of conveyor sorting systems market vendors

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 899.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES Group, Honeywell International Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Interroll Holding AG, KION GROUP AG, Siemens AG, Toyota Industries Corp., and Vanderlande Industries BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

