Conveyor System Market by Industry, Type, Component, Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025

The "Conveyor System Market by Industry (Retail & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Electronic, Mining, & Airport), Type (Belt, Roller, Overhead, Floor, Pallet, Crescent, Cable, Bucket, Others) Component, Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conveyor system market size is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, from an estimated value of USD 8.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The higher adoption of automation processes in various end-use industries and the rising demand for handling larger volumes of goods are the driving factors that are expected to boost the conveyor system market. The constant R&D efforts by conveyor system manufacturers to modernize the industry will offer favorable opportunities for manufacturers and propel the automated conveyor systems in the coming years.

Airport industry, by conveyor type (belt, tri planar, crescent, and others); automotive industry, by conveyor type (overhead, floor, roller, and others); retail & distribution industry, by conveyor type (belt, roller, pallet, and others); electronics industry, by conveyor type (belt, roller, and others); mining industry, by conveyor type (belt, cable, bucket, and others); food & beverage industry, by sub-industry (meat & poultry, dairy, and others); and region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall conveyor system market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Scenario

3.2 Report Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Conveyor System Market Overview

4.2 Conveyor System Market for the Retail & Distribution Industry, by Conveyor Type

4.3 Conveyor System Market, by Operation

4.4 Conveyor System Market, by Component

4.5 Conveyor System Market for the Electronics Industry, by Conveyor Type

4.6 Conveyor System Market for the Food & Beverage Industry, by Sub-Industry

4.7 Conveyor System Market for the Automotive Industry, by Conveyor Type

4.8 Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry, by Conveyor Type

4.9 Conveyor System Market for the Mining Industry, by Conveyor Type

4.10 Conveyor System Market, by Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Higher Adoption of Automation Processes in Various End-Use Industries to Enhance Operational Efficiency

5.2.1.1.1 Rising Trends in E-Commerce to Boost Demand for Conveyor Systems

5.2.1.1.2 Rising Electronic Manufacturing Activities to Boost Demand for Conveyor Systems

5.2.1.1.3 Increasing Warehouse Automation

5.2.1.1.4 Increasing Mining Activities Around the Globe to Fuel Demand for Mining Conveyor Systems

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Handling Larger Volumes of Goods

5.2.1.3 Inclination of Industries Towards Lean Manufacturing Expected to Fuel the Demand for Conveyor Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investments

5.2.2.2 Increasing Usage of Automated Guided Vehicles and Robotics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Material Handling from Warehouse and Pharmaceutical Companies During the COVID-19 Crisis

5.2.3.2 Advanced Conveyor Systems

5.2.3.2.1 Green Conveying

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reducing Rate of Baggage Mishandling

5.2.4.2 Ensuring Safety and Reducing Accidents

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Conveyor System Market

5.4 Conveyor System Market - COVID-19 Scenario

5.4.1 Most Likely/Realistic Scenario

5.4.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.4.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.5 Porter's Five Forces

5.6 Safety Standards & Regulations for Conveyor Systems

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Average Selling Price Trend

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Ecosystem Market Map



6 Conveyor System Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Industry Insights

6.2 Belt

6.2.1 Europe is Expected to Account for the Largest Share in the Belt Conveyor System Market

6.3 Roller

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Roller Conveyor System Market

6.4 Tri Planar

6.4.1 North America is Projected to be the Second-Largest Market for Tri Planar Conveyors by Value

6.5 Crescent

6.5.1 Crescent Conveyor System Market in Europe is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

6.6 Pallet

6.6.1 North America to Lead the Pallet Conveyor System Market by Value

6.7 Overhead

6.7.1 Europe Overhead Conveyor System Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

6.8 Floor

6.8.1 Asia-Pacific is the Second-Largest Market in the Floor Conveyor System Market

6.9 Bucket

6.9.1 Europe Bucket Conveyors Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

6.10 Cable

6.10.1 Row is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

6.11 Others

6.11.1 Asia-Pacific Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR for Other Conveyors



7 Conveyor System Market, by Operation

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Manual

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Largest Share of the Manual Conveyor System Market

7.3 Semi-Automatic

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Have the Largest Market Share

7.4 Automatic

7.4.1 Europe & North America to Dominate the Automatic Conveyor System Market



8 Conveyor System Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Aluminum Profile

8.2.1 Europe to Lead the Aluminum Profile Conveyor System Market

8.3 Driving Unit

8.3.1 Europe Driving Unit Conveyor System Market to Grow at the Highest CAGR

8.4 Extremity Unit

8.4.1 North America Estimated to Account for Second-Largest Share in 2020

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Europe to Lead the Market



9 Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry, by Conveyor Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Belt

9.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Second-Largest Share by Volume in the Belt Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry

9.3 Crescent

9.3.1 Europe to Dominate the Crescent Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry

9.4 Tri Planar

9.4.1 North America to Grow at the Second-Highest CAGR in the Tri Planar Conveyor System Market for Airports

9.5 Other

9.5.1 Rest of the World to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Other Conveyor System Market by Value



10 Conveyor System Market for the Retail & Distribution Industry, by Conveyor Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Belt

10.2.1 Europe to Drive Belt Conveyor System Market by Volume for the Retail & Distribution Industry

10.3 Roller

10.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Second-Largest Share in the Roller Conveyor System Market for Retail & Distribution

10.4 Pallet

10.4.1 North America to Account for the Largest Share in the Pallet Conveyor System Market for Retail & Distribution

10.5 Other

10.5.1 Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest-Growing Region in Other Conveyor Systems Market



11 Conveyor System Market for the Mining Industry, by Conveyor Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Belt

11.2.1 Russia to Attract Mining Conveyor Belt System Manufacturers

11.3 Cable

11.3.1 North America to Account for the Second-Largest Share in the Cable Conveyor System Market for Mining

11.4 Bucket

11.4.1 Deep Mines in South Africa to Drive Bucket Mining Conveyor Systems

11.5 Other

11.5.1 Europe to Drive the Other Conveyor System Market



12 Conveyor System Market for the Automotive Industry, by Conveyor Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Floor

12.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Second-Largest Market Share of Automotive Floor Conveyor Systems

12.3 Overhead

12.3.1 Europe to Lead the Overhead Conveyor System Market for the Automotive Industry

12.4 Roller

12.4.1 North America to Grow at the Second-Highest CAGR

12.5 Others

12.5.1 Germany to Drive the Other Conveyor Systems Market in Europe



13 Conveyor System Market for the Electronics Industry, by Conveyor Type

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions

13.1.3 Industry Insights

13.2 Belt

13.2.1 Europe to Drive the Belt Conveyor System Market for the Electronics Industry

13.3 Roller

13.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Roller Conveyor System Market for Electronics

13.4 Others

13.4.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Largest Share in the Others Conveyor System Market



14 Conveyor System Market for Food & Beverage, by Sub-Industry

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Research Methodology

14.1.2 Assumptions

14.1.3 Industry Insights

14.2 Meat & Poultry

14.2.1 Asia-Pacific is Expected to Account for the Largest Share by Volume for Conveyor Systems in the Meat & Poultry Sub-Industry

14.3 Dairy

14.3.1 Europe is Expected to be the Largest Market for the Dairy Sub-Industry

14.4 Others

14.4.1 North America is Projected to be the Second-Largest Market for Other Sub-Industries



15 Conveyor System Market, by Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Asia-Pacific

15.3 Europe

15.4 North America

15.5 Rest of the World



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Company Evaluation Matrix - Conveyor System Companies

16.1.1 Terminology

16.1.2 Star

16.1.3 Emerging Leader

16.1.4 Pervasive Player

16.1.5 Participant

16.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.3 Business Strategy Excellence

16.4 Company Evaluation Matrix - Conveyor System Component Companies

16.4.1 Star

16.4.2 Emerging Leader

16.4.3 Pervasive Player

16.4.4 Participant

16.5 Market Evaluation Framework

16.6 Conveyor System Market Revenue Analysis (2019) - Top Four Players

16.7 Conveyor System Market: Market Share

16.8 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

16.9 Competitive Scenario

16.9.1 Supply Orders

16.9.2 New Product Developments/Launches

16.9.3 Expansions

16.9.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations

16.9.5 Acquisitions



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Siemens Ag

17.2 Continental Ag

17.3 Interroll Holding Ag

17.4 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

17.5 Fives Group

17.6 Swisslog Holding Ag

17.7 Taikisha Ltd.

17.8 Honeywell Intelligrated

17.9 Dematic

17.10 Murata Machinery Co. Ltd.

17.11 Additional Companies

17.11.1 Asia Oceania

17.11.1.1 Hangzhou Nuohua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

17.11.1.2 Khare Group

17.11.2 Europe

17.11.2.1 Ssi Schaefer

17.11.2.2 Metso Outotec

17.11.2.3 Vanderlande Industries B.V.

17.11.3 North America

17.11.3.1 Invata Intralogistics

17.11.3.2 Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

17.11.3.3 Bastian Solutions, Inc

17.11.4 Rest of the World

17.11.4.1 Belt Brokers

17.11.4.2 Sampla Do Brazil



18 Appendix

