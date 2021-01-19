Conveyor System Market by Industry, Type, Component, Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025
The "Conveyor System Market by Industry (Retail & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Electronic, Mining, & Airport), Type (Belt, Roller, Overhead, Floor, Pallet, Crescent, Cable, Bucket, Others) Component, Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global conveyor system market size is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, from an estimated value of USD 8.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9%.
The higher adoption of automation processes in various end-use industries and the rising demand for handling larger volumes of goods are the driving factors that are expected to boost the conveyor system market. The constant R&D efforts by conveyor system manufacturers to modernize the industry will offer favorable opportunities for manufacturers and propel the automated conveyor systems in the coming years.
Airport industry, by conveyor type (belt, tri planar, crescent, and others); automotive industry, by conveyor type (overhead, floor, roller, and others); retail & distribution industry, by conveyor type (belt, roller, pallet, and others); electronics industry, by conveyor type (belt, roller, and others); mining industry, by conveyor type (belt, cable, bucket, and others); food & beverage industry, by sub-industry (meat & poultry, dairy, and others); and region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World).
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Scenario
3.2 Report Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Conveyor System Market Overview
4.2 Conveyor System Market for the Retail & Distribution Industry, by Conveyor Type
4.3 Conveyor System Market, by Operation
4.4 Conveyor System Market, by Component
4.5 Conveyor System Market for the Electronics Industry, by Conveyor Type
4.6 Conveyor System Market for the Food & Beverage Industry, by Sub-Industry
4.7 Conveyor System Market for the Automotive Industry, by Conveyor Type
4.8 Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry, by Conveyor Type
4.9 Conveyor System Market for the Mining Industry, by Conveyor Type
4.10 Conveyor System Market, by Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Higher Adoption of Automation Processes in Various End-Use Industries to Enhance Operational Efficiency
5.2.1.1.1 Rising Trends in E-Commerce to Boost Demand for Conveyor Systems
5.2.1.1.2 Rising Electronic Manufacturing Activities to Boost Demand for Conveyor Systems
5.2.1.1.3 Increasing Warehouse Automation
5.2.1.1.4 Increasing Mining Activities Around the Globe to Fuel Demand for Mining Conveyor Systems
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Handling Larger Volumes of Goods
5.2.1.3 Inclination of Industries Towards Lean Manufacturing Expected to Fuel the Demand for Conveyor Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Investments
5.2.2.2 Increasing Usage of Automated Guided Vehicles and Robotics
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Material Handling from Warehouse and Pharmaceutical Companies During the COVID-19 Crisis
5.2.3.2 Advanced Conveyor Systems
5.2.3.2.1 Green Conveying
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Reducing Rate of Baggage Mishandling
5.2.4.2 Ensuring Safety and Reducing Accidents
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Conveyor System Market
5.4 Conveyor System Market - COVID-19 Scenario
5.4.1 Most Likely/Realistic Scenario
5.4.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario
5.4.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario
5.5 Porter's Five Forces
5.6 Safety Standards & Regulations for Conveyor Systems
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Average Selling Price Trend
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Trade Analysis
5.13 Ecosystem Market Map
6 Conveyor System Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Industry Insights
6.2 Belt
6.2.1 Europe is Expected to Account for the Largest Share in the Belt Conveyor System Market
6.3 Roller
6.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Roller Conveyor System Market
6.4 Tri Planar
6.4.1 North America is Projected to be the Second-Largest Market for Tri Planar Conveyors by Value
6.5 Crescent
6.5.1 Crescent Conveyor System Market in Europe is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR
6.6 Pallet
6.6.1 North America to Lead the Pallet Conveyor System Market by Value
6.7 Overhead
6.7.1 Europe Overhead Conveyor System Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR
6.8 Floor
6.8.1 Asia-Pacific is the Second-Largest Market in the Floor Conveyor System Market
6.9 Bucket
6.9.1 Europe Bucket Conveyors Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR
6.10 Cable
6.10.1 Row is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate
6.11 Others
6.11.1 Asia-Pacific Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR for Other Conveyors
7 Conveyor System Market, by Operation
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Manual
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Largest Share of the Manual Conveyor System Market
7.3 Semi-Automatic
7.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Have the Largest Market Share
7.4 Automatic
7.4.1 Europe & North America to Dominate the Automatic Conveyor System Market
8 Conveyor System Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Aluminum Profile
8.2.1 Europe to Lead the Aluminum Profile Conveyor System Market
8.3 Driving Unit
8.3.1 Europe Driving Unit Conveyor System Market to Grow at the Highest CAGR
8.4 Extremity Unit
8.4.1 North America Estimated to Account for Second-Largest Share in 2020
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Europe to Lead the Market
9 Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry, by Conveyor Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Belt
9.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Second-Largest Share by Volume in the Belt Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry
9.3 Crescent
9.3.1 Europe to Dominate the Crescent Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry
9.4 Tri Planar
9.4.1 North America to Grow at the Second-Highest CAGR in the Tri Planar Conveyor System Market for Airports
9.5 Other
9.5.1 Rest of the World to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Other Conveyor System Market by Value
10 Conveyor System Market for the Retail & Distribution Industry, by Conveyor Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Belt
10.2.1 Europe to Drive Belt Conveyor System Market by Volume for the Retail & Distribution Industry
10.3 Roller
10.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Second-Largest Share in the Roller Conveyor System Market for Retail & Distribution
10.4 Pallet
10.4.1 North America to Account for the Largest Share in the Pallet Conveyor System Market for Retail & Distribution
10.5 Other
10.5.1 Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest-Growing Region in Other Conveyor Systems Market
11 Conveyor System Market for the Mining Industry, by Conveyor Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Belt
11.2.1 Russia to Attract Mining Conveyor Belt System Manufacturers
11.3 Cable
11.3.1 North America to Account for the Second-Largest Share in the Cable Conveyor System Market for Mining
11.4 Bucket
11.4.1 Deep Mines in South Africa to Drive Bucket Mining Conveyor Systems
11.5 Other
11.5.1 Europe to Drive the Other Conveyor System Market
12 Conveyor System Market for the Automotive Industry, by Conveyor Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Floor
12.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Second-Largest Market Share of Automotive Floor Conveyor Systems
12.3 Overhead
12.3.1 Europe to Lead the Overhead Conveyor System Market for the Automotive Industry
12.4 Roller
12.4.1 North America to Grow at the Second-Highest CAGR
12.5 Others
12.5.1 Germany to Drive the Other Conveyor Systems Market in Europe
13 Conveyor System Market for the Electronics Industry, by Conveyor Type
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Research Methodology
13.1.2 Assumptions
13.1.3 Industry Insights
13.2 Belt
13.2.1 Europe to Drive the Belt Conveyor System Market for the Electronics Industry
13.3 Roller
13.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Roller Conveyor System Market for Electronics
13.4 Others
13.4.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Largest Share in the Others Conveyor System Market
14 Conveyor System Market for Food & Beverage, by Sub-Industry
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Research Methodology
14.1.2 Assumptions
14.1.3 Industry Insights
14.2 Meat & Poultry
14.2.1 Asia-Pacific is Expected to Account for the Largest Share by Volume for Conveyor Systems in the Meat & Poultry Sub-Industry
14.3 Dairy
14.3.1 Europe is Expected to be the Largest Market for the Dairy Sub-Industry
14.4 Others
14.4.1 North America is Projected to be the Second-Largest Market for Other Sub-Industries
15 Conveyor System Market, by Region
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Asia-Pacific
15.3 Europe
15.4 North America
15.5 Rest of the World
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Company Evaluation Matrix - Conveyor System Companies
16.1.1 Terminology
16.1.2 Star
16.1.3 Emerging Leader
16.1.4 Pervasive Player
16.1.5 Participant
16.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.3 Business Strategy Excellence
16.4 Company Evaluation Matrix - Conveyor System Component Companies
16.4.1 Star
16.4.2 Emerging Leader
16.4.3 Pervasive Player
16.4.4 Participant
16.5 Market Evaluation Framework
16.6 Conveyor System Market Revenue Analysis (2019) - Top Four Players
16.7 Conveyor System Market: Market Share
16.8 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
16.9 Competitive Scenario
16.9.1 Supply Orders
16.9.2 New Product Developments/Launches
16.9.3 Expansions
16.9.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations
16.9.5 Acquisitions
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Siemens Ag
17.2 Continental Ag
17.3 Interroll Holding Ag
17.4 Daifuku Co., Ltd.
17.5 Fives Group
17.6 Swisslog Holding Ag
17.7 Taikisha Ltd.
17.8 Honeywell Intelligrated
17.9 Dematic
17.10 Murata Machinery Co. Ltd.
17.11 Additional Companies
17.11.1 Asia Oceania
17.11.1.1 Hangzhou Nuohua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
17.11.1.2 Khare Group
17.11.2 Europe
17.11.2.1 Ssi Schaefer
17.11.2.2 Metso Outotec
17.11.2.3 Vanderlande Industries B.V.
17.11.3 North America
17.11.3.1 Invata Intralogistics
17.11.3.2 Westfalia Technologies, Inc.
17.11.3.3 Bastian Solutions, Inc
17.11.4 Rest of the World
17.11.4.1 Belt Brokers
17.11.4.2 Sampla Do Brazil
18 Appendix
