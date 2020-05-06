Conviva Donates $2 Million To Food Banks During Coronavirus Pandemic

MIAMI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the challenge of ensuring adequate food for the vulnerable senior population, whose needs have greatly increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conviva Care Centers have stepped up to provide a donation of $2 million to support seven local Feeding America® member food banks in Florida and Texas.

Through its financial support to local food banks, Conviva will ensure that seniors in the communities it serves will have access to nutritious options and can avoid the impacts of food insecurity. This support continues Conviva's long-standing relationships with local food banks, having created partnerships in many of their markets through programs both in and out of their centers.

"We applaud all of the hard work and dedication these local food banks and their incredible teams are putting forward during a time when supplying access to healthy food is so critical," said Kevin Meriwether, President of Conviva Care Solutions. "We're honored to do what we can to show our support and appreciation, while also continuing to help treat our patients and the community. Our relationships with the local Feeding America member food banks are very important to us, and we're proud to call them our partners."

Donations from Conviva have been divided between the nine markets in Florida and Texas where its centers are located: South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties), Daytona, Tampa, and Jacksonville in Florida, as well as San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and El Paso in Texas. The donations are specifically allocated to help support and provide meals to seniors in the community.

The local food banks that received direct donations from Conviva include:

"One in nine people face hunger in America, including 5.5 million seniors. Conviva's support will enable several food banks in Texas and Florida to secure the resources they need to help seniors who are struggling to put food on their tables," said Hollie Baker-Lutz, Director, Equitable Access at Feeding America. "As the coronavirus pandemic continues, member food banks are facing increased need for food in their communities. This donation will make a difference in the lives of seniors in need."

A subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), Conviva continues to reinvent excellence in healthcare by embracing meaningful patient relationships focused on producing optimal health outcomes. With more than 90 convenient locations throughout Florida (Broward County, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach County and Tampa/Gulf Coast) and Texas (Corpus Christi, El Paso and San Antonio), the vast network of Conviva Care Centers is comprised of a multi-disciplinary team of more than 300 primary care physicians and over 800 affiliated specialists that provide a wide range of vital healthcare services that patients require daily, including the advantages of senior care activity centers and 24/7 on-call physicians. The success of Conviva is measured by its patients' clinical outcomes and long-term health benefits. To learn more, visit http://www.ConvivaCareCenters.com , or call (833) CONVIVA.

