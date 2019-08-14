Convizit Wins Pitango's $1 Million Startup Competition

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convizit, a technology startup using AI to disrupt the user behavior analytics field, announced today that the company was selected as the winner of Pitango Venture Capital's TRIFECTA early-stage startup competition.

One of 11 companies that participated in the competition's semi-finals in New York City in April, Convizit received the competition's $1M investment prize.

"We want to connect with the entrepreneurs that aim to lead the next revolution at the crossroad between data, machines, and humans," said Ayal Itzkovitz, Managing General Partner at Pitango, in describing the TRIFECTA competition.

"We decided to award the first-place prize to Convizit because we believe the company brings together a strong team, breakthrough technology and an area that is waiting for a big change," said Eyal Niv, Managing General Partner at Pitango.

"This is a significant validation that our unique approach and technologies are on the right track to disrupt the field of user behavior analytics," said Daniel Bashari, Convizit's CEO and Co-founder. "We are thrilled to be joining Pitango's family of portfolio companies and we look forward to working closely with Pitango's early-stage investment team as we continue on this amazing journey."

About Convizit

Convizit's autonomous insight-generation solution enables companies to quickly and easily leverage behavioral data to generate tangible business benefits. Whereas existing behavior analytics tools require extensive time and skills, and ignore most user actions, Convizit automatically captures, tags (based on context) and analyzes comprehensive behavioral data to continuously reveal new opportunities for increasing engagement and revenue – with zero human effort required. The company's top-notch data scientists and developers, led by two former alumni of an elite army data intelligence unit, are pushing the envelope of big data analytics and AI to usher in the next generation of user behavior analysis. Learn more at www.convizit.com.

About Pitango Venture Capital

Pitango has been investing in exceptional founding teams and disruptive ideas since 1993. The team has more than 100 years of accumulated experience in building companies into category leaders. Pitango has over $2 billion under management, with investments in over 250 companies. Learn more at www.pitango.com.

Contact

Daniel Bashari

info@convizit.com

SOURCE Convizit

Related Links

http://www.convizit.com

