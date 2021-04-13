Convoke Introduces Consumer Call Recording Fulfillment

ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoke, a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market, is pleased to announce significant updates it has made to its collections intelligence platform. Each year, Convoke develops and releases multiple new and expanded features to its platform to support its clients' evolving needs.

Audio Recording Fulfillment

To support increased vendor oversight, Convoke has integrated two of its primary features – Data Groups and audio file loading. As third-party collection partners load dialer logs onto the platform, Convoke can now automatically request audio recordings of specific phones calls based upon criteria established by the credit issuer. The third-party collection partners in turn load these recordings to the Convoke platform for credit issuer review. New reporting and service level agreement tracking have been added as well in support of this new feature. These enhancements represent another exciting milestone in Convoke's mission to help credit issuers achieve the utmost level of oversight possible over their third-party networks.

New Corporate Website

Convoke is also proud to introduce its newly redesigned corporate website, which describes how we help banks and other credit issuers to grow recovery, reduce costs, improve compliance, and protect their brand. One of the most exciting additions is a collection of our case studies, which describe real-life examples of the ways in which Convoke has helped our customers overcome their various challenges. Further content will be added in the coming months. Please visit us at https://www.convokesystems.com/ and watch our short introductory video by clicking "WATCH HOW CONVOKE WORKS" (or alternatively by visiting YouTube here).

About Convoke

Convoke is a collections intelligence platform that is transforming the way credit issuers manage third-party debt collection, leveraging a decade of experience for the issuers it serves. It provides unprecedented transparency and accountability, facilitating issuer debt validation and third-party oversight. With its powerful reporting, tracking, and auditing capabilities, issuers are able to have confidence that they are in compliance with internal and regulatory requirements. Convoke enables credit issuers to grow recovery, reduce costs, improve compliance, and protect their brand. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.

