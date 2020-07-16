Convoke Launches Latest Software Update

ARLINGTON, Va., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoke, a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market, today announced the most recent software update to its debt collections compliance and management hub. Each year, Convoke develops and releases several updates to its platform to support its clients' evolving needs.

Convoke's platform is used by large credit issuers in the United States to monitor the activities of their third party collection partners to ensure fair treatment of consumers throughout the collection process, thereby protecting both brand and reputation. As a result of financial hardships faced by consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the significant reduction of travel during the pandemic, the Convoke platform has become an even more vital tool to provide credit issuers insight into the activities of their third party collectors. The level of oversight made possible by the Convoke platform can be achieved in an environment where travel is heavily curtailed. In addition to protecting brand and reputation and allowing oversight of the treatment of consumers without the need to travel, the Convoke platform contributes to the maximization of recoveries.

"All of the changes introduced in this new software release are the direct result of feedback from Convoke's customers about the problems they encounter with the collection and vendor oversight process," said David Pauken, CEO of Convoke. "We value our customers and listen attentively in order to engineer solutions that help them to do their work most completely and productively. We are pleased to continue to partner so closely with all of our customers to provide solutions to their problems."

About Convoke

Convoke is a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market. It enables credit issuers to manage third party debt collections, providing unsurpassed visibility into collection actions. Convoke's online platform is a central, validated and persistent hub that records, organizes and stores information and activities, facilitates, tracks and automates interaction with third parties, and provides powerful auditing, management and reporting tools. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.

