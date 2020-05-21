Convoy of Hope Continues Response to COVID-19

In addition to their work in the United States, Convoy of Hope has continued their international efforts. The organization has distributed more than 3.3 million meals in more than 250 communities around the world in response to COVID-19.

"Convoy of Hope continues to feed over 300,000 children each day through our school-based feeding program, even though the schools are shut down," says Heath Adamson, Convoy of Hope's Vice President of International Program. "At Convoy of Hope, we continue to respond to natural disasters even though borders are closed — you can't shut off compassion and kindness."

Follow Convoy of Hope's COVID-19 response at convoyofhope.org/coronavirus , where you will find videos, photos, and stories of hope from around the world.

To schedule an interview with a Convoy of Hope representative, please contact Jessica Blake, Public Relations Director, at [email protected] or (417) 838-3105.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-­based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .

SOURCE Convoy of Hope

Related Links

www.convoyofhope.org

